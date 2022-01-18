Editor's Note: The below article contains spoilers for SCREAM.

Scream, the fifth installment in the iconic slasher series, has finally hit theaters, and it had a killer opening weekend. Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett treated longtime fans to a revival that honored what franchise director Wes Craven helped create while also making something that felt distinctly fresh in its own right. This sequel had many memorably thrilling twists and emotional turns, like the writers finally having the guts to kill a core character in Dewey, but arguably the most shocking plot reveal of all was seeing Skeet Ulrich return as one of the original killers, Billy Loomis. The cast and crew have kept quiet on Ulrich’s return, but Ulrich himself took to Instagram to celebrate the new film’s success.

In the post, the actor gave fans a behind-the-scenes look with a pair of images. The first image is of Ulrich in his classic white beater t-shirt from the end of the first film covered in blood, and he appears to be relaxing between takes with actor Melissa Barrera, who was revealed to be Billy Loomis’ daughter Sam in the film.

The other photo is a group shot of Ulrich with Barrera, Bettinelli-Olpin, Gillett, executive producer Chad Villella, and producer William Sherak in front of a green screen. Ulrich accompanied the post with the humorous caption: “What year is it?? … Scream is #1 at the box office and Billy Loomis lives on…or does he??”

Besides the fact that it looks like Ulrich has not aged a day in 25 years, it is funny seeing him joke about what year this new film came out. Almost like he had seen a ghost which is fitting given his role in this new story.

Scream made over $35 million in the 4-day holiday weekend, quickly eclipsing Scream 4’s entire domestic box office run in this small-time frame, and it dethroned the titan known as Spider-Man: No Way Home in the process. Due to this, there is a lot to be happy about when it comes to this film. However, for fans, seeing Ulrich return as Billy Loomis in any capacity was enough for the Scream universe to erupt. It was such a genuine surprise because fans were so fixated on Matthew Lillard possibly returning as Stu, that we never even considered the potential of Ulrich coming back instead. He was only in a couple of scenes, but the psychological aspects that his character brings to this sequel were refreshing. Sam dealing with the mental health issues caused by the knowledge of Billy, a killer, being her father was a very compelling narrative thread throughout the film because of that haunting connection.

Seeing visions of a dead character as a visual representation of another character's trauma has been done to death in film at this point, but Ulrich’s presence and the genuinely raw way Barrera played Sam made it feel special. One instance at the end in particular where Barrera is actively killing her boyfriend Richie, who is revealed to be one of the Ghostfaces, is an eerie father-like-daughter highlight. It is a storyline that fans of this beloved slasher series will be talking about until at least the inevitable Scream 6 as, even when a Ghostface dies, the scars they leave behind are eternal. You can view the full post below.

