Looks like audiences are picking up the phone to this one.

Another year, another horror reboot come sequel come adaptation come remake - and this one has made a scarily decent start.

Scream sliced open projector screens all over the country on Thursday, making $3.5 million in previews, a fine take for an aging horror franchise, even one with an atypically loyal online fanbase.

Scream 4, the last installment of the Wes Craven creation, made $8.2 million on its opening Friday back in April 2011 - albeit with incomparable conditions for domestic exhibition, given the present Omicron surge (and increasing dominance of tent pole flicks, like the latest Spidey). The slasher reboot is on pace to gross a projected $30 million in its opening weekend, benefiting from said passionate fanbase and a swathe of terrific reviews, not least for an oft-maligned genre.

Variety notes that Scream's figures compare favorably to the 2021 horror franchise titles Halloween Kills and A Quiet Place: Part II, both of which earned just shy of $5 million in previews en route to $49.4 and $47.5 million in their debut weekends, respectively. Notably, both titles boasted much greater budgets, whereas Scream was made at a slighter $25 million - meaning that, Hollywood accounting and marketing costs aside, studio Paramount could have a wildly profitable little gem in their hands. And you know what that means, folks: more Scream flicks!

Scream, the fifth film in the slasher franchise, is the first not to be led by Craven, who died in 2015. Instead, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the directorial partnership behind 2019's Ready or Not, sit on the director's chairs. We were real admirers of their efforts, writing the following in our review:

"In this case, it's directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, with a script by James Vanderbilt (Zodiac) and Guy Busick (Ready or Not). Together, they've crafted a Scream sequel that is essentially about the horror of making a Scream sequel in the year 2022 without Wes Craven; that constantly questions what the hell a Scream sequel should even look like in the year 2022 without Wes Craven; that asks whether the world wants a Scream sequel in the year 2022, without Wes Craven, in a landscape dominated by (sigh) "elevated horror." ... Peel back another layer and you find Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett grappling with the rules of making a Scream movie; no, a Scream legacy sequel, a relatively new sub-sub-genre that comes with its own set of rules, which then overlap with a thousand different wants, needs, and expectations across a million different Reddit threads."

Elsewhere, Spider-Man: No Way Home is still webbing up decent cash, taking $2.1 million dollars. More results to come as they're reported throughout the day.

