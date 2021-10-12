On the heels of the news that the fifth installment of the Scream franchise (officially billed as SCREAM) was officially completed back in July, Paramount Pictures has unveiled the first trailer and poster for the upcoming slasher flick after the Scream Twitter account posted an appropriately cryptic (and bloody) tweet teasing its drop. SCREAM will be released in theaters on January 14, 2022.

Given the anniversary screenings of the first Scream movie happening this past weekend, releasing the trailer for the newest movie feels completely apropos — not to mention that there might not be a better month for us to start preparing to make our return to Woodsboro than October. Would it even be a Scream trailer without Neve Campbell's Sidney Prescott showing up, or a phone call from David Arquette's Dewey Riley giving her the downlow on a new Ghostface on the scene? As for the identity of this killer (who, of course, concludes the trailer with a familiar-sounding "hello, Sidney"), a clue could be found in the poster itself, with a tagline that reads: "It's Always Someone You Know."

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Scream' Has Officially Been Completed, Per Director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin

The film will see the return of the franchise’s main cast, including Campbell and Arquette of course, as well as Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers (with Roger L. Jackson once again providing the voice of Ghostface). In an interview with Drew Barrymore (who appeared in the original Scream), Cox clarified the continuity of the sequel: “It's not a reboot, it's not a remake, it’s just a brand new launch." Marley Shelton is also set to reprise her role as Officer Judy Hicks from Scream 4. New additions to the cast include Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Dylan Minnette, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, and Kyle Gallner.

Ready or Not duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett direct the latest installment of the Scream franchise, which is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick. The film is also produced by Vanderbilt, Chad Villella, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak, and original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson serves as an executive producer.

SCREAM is scheduled to be released by Paramount and Spyglass Media Group on January 14, 2022. Check out the first trailer and poster below:

KEEP READING: Olivia Scott Welch Ranks the 'Scream' Movies & Shares How a 'Fear Street' Co-Star Helped Her Audition for 'Scream 5'

Share Share Tweet Email

‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’: Will Poulter to Play Adam Warlock The actor is known for his roles in 'Midsommar,' 'The Revenant,' and 'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch.'

Read Next