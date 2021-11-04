Scream 5 will be making its theatrical debut in theaters on January 14, 2022, and judging by the massive success of Halloween Kills, we are thinking that the team at Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Media Group are in for killer box office numbers. To hold us over until January, the crew has released a featurette, which you can check out below.

The film, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett, will pick up 25 years after the original shocking murders in the sleepy town of Woodsboro, where a new killer will take up reigns where Ghostface left off, mask and all, only to target a brand new group of teenagers while dredging up secrets thought long gone from the town’s deadly past.

Long time Scream franchise fans will be happy to see familiar faces Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, and David Arquette reprising their roles of Sidney Prescott, Gale Weathers, and Dewey Riley, respectively. Newcomers Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding, Mikey Madison, Dylan Minnette, Jenna Ortega, Jack Quaid, Marley Shelton, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Sonia Ammar will help carry the story to a new audience.

The featurette gives us a look inside Woodsboro and shows us that we can expect some throwbacks to original scenes like that of Drew Barrymore’s iconic phone call from the very beginning of Scream. Executive producer, Kevin Williamson, explains that the new movie is much needed because there is a new story to tell that will combine the old film’s “legacy” with a younger generation.

We see Ghostface take to cellphones instead of landlines for this new installment as he terrorizes the teenagers of this tiny town and the decision of the newcomers to take their problems to Dewey, the original lawman from the earlier films.

Sidney also gets roped back into Ghostface’s maniacal games when she receives a call from Dewey. It looks like Sidney will help the teens understand the gravity of the situation by explaining to them that the killer won’t stop until he kills them all and that they will need to “help [the original team] kill him.” You know, just an everyday request from a woman this teen has presumably never met before.

Quaid, Cox, and several other actors give their insight on the film, telling us that we can expect new twists, shocking turns, and of course, the never-ending mystery of who the masked killer really is.

If you, like the rest of us, can’t wait for the newest installment in this classic horror franchise, be sure to check out the featurette below to get a small fix before Scream 5 comes slashing into theaters in January.

