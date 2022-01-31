[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Scream 2022.]I always enjoy playing this game with the Scream franchise — who killed who in each film? (Minus Scream 3 because, Roman.)

One can piece things together to pinpoint the most likely killer in any given situation, but in most cases, it seems as though there’s no definitive answer set in stone by the script, leaving some beats open to interpretation. For example, there’s the high school bathroom attack in the first film. The favorite theory is that it was actually a prankster in the Ghostface outfit, but I’m in the minority and am convinced it was Stu (Matthew Lillard) adding more weight to the case that Billy wasn’t responsible for the killings. The tone of the scene feels darker than a prank might be and also, the pranksters just had their masks taken and/or destroyed by Principal Himbry (Henry Winkler) in the previous scene. (For what it’s worth, Scream 2022 star Melissa Barrera agrees with me!)

Is the same true of the killings and attacks in Scream 2022? Do executive producer Chad Villella and directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin know exactly who’s acting as Ghostface throughout the film? I asked them just that during our 45-minute spoiler conversation. Gillett began:

“We have a bit of a roadmap. With the exception of the opening, which we think you could say was both of them, it’s mostly Amber. She’s f*cking crazy!”

Given the behavior we see Amber (Mikey Madison) exhibit unmasked in the third act of the film, that all tracks! Gillett went into further detail on what this particular kill roadmap means for Richie (Jack Quaid) as a character:

“We had separate conversations with Jack and Mikey, and then we had a conversation with them together and we kind of built out the off-screen relationship that was working and motivating them and their plan. One of the things that we liked to talk about is that the Richie character thinks that it was all his idea. It’s actually probably Amber’s idea and she’s kind of been leading from behind. And we just love that that makes Richie just one of the most pathetic characters at the end of the day, that he doesn’t really want to get his hands dirty and do the gross stuff. He wants to intellectualize it all and Amber’s like, ‘F*ck it. I’ll break eggs!’”

Bettinelli-Olpin also made sure to point out, “Intellectualize things that aren’t his idea to begin with!” So while it may feel like Richie is the most in control at moments, it’s really Amber who’s Ghostface #1, the MVP of their operation.

But again, like past installments of the franchise, it does seem like there’s no definitive answer to the “who killed who” question. During our interview, I did mention my theory that the two have very different kill styles. Amber is the stab happy of the two whereas Richie keeps things neat and simple, possibly suggesting he’s responsible for the Vince (Kyle Gallner) kill. While the trio didn’t confirm that is was Richie who killed Vince, Bettinelli-Olpin did say, “We agree with you. There is a little bit of a different style there.”

Looking for more insight into Scream 2022 from Gillett, Bettinelli-Olpin, and Villella? There’s loads more from where this came from in the full video interview at the top of this article!

