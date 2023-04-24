Ahead of Scream VI's digital and Blu-ray release, Collider is delighted to share a new exclusive featurette with the creatives behind the latest installment in the horror franchise. The new video features directors Matt Bettinelli-Oplin and Tyler Gillett aka Radio Silence, as well as executive producer Chad Villella and screenwriters James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick, discussing how they wanted to create a more terrifying Ghostface in the latest Scream movie.

Scream VI takes "the core four" out of Woodsboro, and onto the mean streets of New York City for the first time, following Tara (Jenna Ortega) in her first year at college and her big sister Sam (Melissa Barrera) as she tags along to keep an eye on her. Radio Silence proved they're more than capable of shepherding this iconic franchise into the future with their "reboot" of sorts with Scream (2022), and Scream VI has given them the opportunity to really show what they can do with it. From the cold open's Ghostface fake-out to a whole family filled with killers, Scream VI is a heart-pounding thrill ride from start to finish.

In the new featurette, Bettinelli-Oplin refers to Terminator 2 and Aliens as sequels that the directing duo used as touchstones for Scream VI, explaining how they wanted to "flip the previous movie on its head." In the new slasher sequel, Ghostface is no longer playing by the rules of the slasher genre as he terrorizes Sam, Tara, and their friends in public places that you'd assume would be safe in a horror movie. Scream has always been a very meta franchise, with each installment serving up fresh commentary on the genre as it's evolved over the last 20 years, and Scream VI follows that legacy of pushing past the audience's expectations.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: What Were the Alternate Endings to the 'Scream' Movies?

Scream VI Passes the Knife to the Next Generation

While Scream VI is the first movie in the franchise not to feature the original movie's final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), her presence is certainly felt as Tara and Sam come into their own, carrying on her legacy for a new generation. Radio Silence knew that without Campbell returning, they had to make us "fall in love with these characters the way that we all fell in love with Sidney and Gale and Dewey." During an interview with Perri Nemiroff, Bettinelli-Olpin told Collider: "We took that responsibility really, really seriously and made sure that if we do our job right, you leave this movie going, ‘Oh, I love the Core Four and I want their journey to continue the same way that we all want Sidney and Gale and Dewey to continue.’" According to Gillett, "the only way to really honor her was to also make a great Scream movie, and do the Core Four justice," so that's exactly what they did.

Scream VI will be available on Digital on April 25 and on Blu-ray on July 11. You can check out the exclusive featurette down below.