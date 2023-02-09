Movie-making is a monumental challenge: a feature-length film is often the culmination of the efforts of dozens, if not hundreds, of people. Occasionally, all that talent and hard work connect with an audience excited to revisit the characters. Every movie is a marvel, but every sequel is a miracle. A story rarely stays with an audience, and viewers are excited to revisit the characters. It's even rarer that viewers return to that same world six times.

It's no surprise that this happens most frequently in horror. Every series, every killer has its own set of rules to be escalated and subverted. If someone keeps putting on the Ghostface mask, they can make Scream movies forever, as is the case in the upcoming Scream VI. The Scream franchise has established itself as the horror series with the most consistent sequels. It's tough to stay great for one movie's runtime, let alone six. But, Scream isn't alone in being worth your time as the series gets longer.

1 'Friday the 13th Part VI: Jason Lives' (1986)

The sixth movie in the Friday the 13th franchise knows exactly what it is. While the tone shifts throughout — from a campy summer camp comedy to a menacing monster movie — Jason Lives is aware of itself as a slasher sequel. Characters break the fourth wall and address the audience directly. This is the most explicitly fun movie in the series.

Part VI continues the story of Tommy Jarvis, here accidentally reviving the franchise villain Jason Voorhees. The now zombified machete-wielder is in full-fledged icon mode: Jason is a titan on the level of Godzilla or Frankenstein. Chaos ensues in one of the best entries of this 12-movie franchise.

2 'Curse of Chucky' (2013)

Curse of Chucky made the famous killer doll scary again. It's a very "back-to-basics" entry, especially after the previous two in the series. Bride of Chucky and Seed of Chucky are both vital, important movies. However, both of those movies sacrificed some scares as Chucky became a bona fide pop culture superstar.

Curse revisits much of what made the first Chucky movies frightening, specifically a child in peril. Fiona Douriff stars as Nica Pierce, who mistakenly brings Chucky (Brad Douriff) into the lives of her sister and niece. Further details about Charles Lee Ray's backstory are revealed, making this an important entry for any fan of the series.

3 'Survival of the Dead' (2009)

There is no filmmaker more important to the American zombie movie than George A. Romero. He is the father of the genre, creating masterpieces like Night of the Living Dead and Dawn of the Dead. Romero masterfully paired gory special effects makeup with powerful societal allegory. There were plenty of gross-out kills, but these were movies with something to say.

The sixth title in Romero's "...of the Dead" series plays out like an updated Hatfields-McCoy feud, with two clans trapped in a never-ending generational brawl. Just like in each of his previous Dead movies, Romero populates Survivalwith enough terrible people to outweigh even the evil of the flesh-crazed undead. In George Romero's final movie, man is the real monster.

4 'Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension' (2015)

By the time the sixth movie rolls around, most series have run out of ideas. Add to that the challenge and specificity of found footage movies, and it becomes clear just how special the Paranormal Activity franchise is. This is a series with serious ideas, enough so that audiences return on a near-yearly basis, turning this into one of the most profitable horror franchises of all time.

The Ghost Dimension adds 3D to the found footage formula. That extra dimension adds a load of novel ways to jump-scare the audience; now, the frights can come from anywhere. The low-fi aesthetic is still perfect for lulling viewers into a false sense of security before calamity jolts them out of their calm.

5 'Alien: Covenant' (2017)

Finally, four decades after they were initially introduced, the Xenomorph was given an origin story. Not only do viewers learn more about the titular aliens, but they were also treated to further details regarding the Weyland Corporation. As was the case in the 1979 original, the characters in Alien: Covenant are undone by greedy corporate overlords.

Covenant is a prequel set before the events involving Ripley (Sigourney Weaver). The film underwhelmed at the box office, grossing less than its predecessor Prometheus. However, the story is rewarding as a standalone sci-fi movie and a continuation of the beloved space saga.

6 'Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers' (1995)

How many times is this guy coming back from the dead to put that mask on? Granted, this may be the sixth movie, but it's only the fifth to feature Michael Myers, as he was absent from Halloween III. This sixth installment, however, continues the story directly from the two that precede it. That means Jamie is back, this time played by J.C. Brandy.

This is the zaniest entry in the series so far. Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers centers the idea that all the violence of the previous five movies results from an ancient druidic curse. It may not make total sense, but the director's cut is at least a bit more easily-followed.

7 'Resident Evil: The Final Chapter' (2016)

Spoiler alert: this is not the final chapter. Like any horror movie with "last" or "final" in its name, this sixth Resident Evil movie was just another sequel. Five years after this movie's 2016 release, the studios went ahead and premiered Racoon City, a seventh film in the Resident Evil series of feature-length video game adaptations.

What is final, though (thus far, anyway), is Milla Jovovich's performance as Alice. This time around, Alice is grappling with the burden of knowledge about the Umbrella Corporation and the zombie-infecting T-virus. Time will tell whether Jovovich will return for a seventh movie.

8 'The Curse of La Llorona' (2019)

2019 marked the release of the sixth movie in the Conjuring cinematic universe, The Curse of La Llorona. The connective thread was tenuous: only Father Perez from 2014's Annabelle appeared again in La Llorona. Series protagonists Ed and Loraine Warren didn't even show up for a cameo. There's no mention of any events in The Nun.

However, The Curse of La Llorona reveals itself to be a Conjuring movie in spirit, if not directly. The film shares a lot of aesthetic elements with its franchise brethren and utilizes jump scares the way most James Wan productions do. Even as the least financially successful entry in the franchise, The Curse of La Llorona still grossed $123 million worldwide.

9 'Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning' (2006)

Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Beginning was the 2006 prequel to the 2003 remake produced by Michael Bay. So, it's not connected to any of the first four Texas Chainsaw movies, and it depicts an entirely different family from the one in its immediate predecessor. The Texas Chainsaw timeline is confounding, but don't let that keep you from enjoying the series' sixth entry.

This is the Leatherface origin story you never knew you needed. The film opens with a woman dying prematurely, giving birth in a slaughterhouse. The baby is disposed of in a dumpster, and the movie only gets more gruesome from there. That same baby grew up with a taste for chainsaw carnage, later committing the titular massacres.

10 'Saw VI' (2009)

Saw VI is the 2009 continuation of serial killer Jigsaw's posthumous murders and follows his successor, Detective Mark Hoffman (Costas Mandylor). As with the previous five films, VI features a series of killer traps to test the characters' will to live. Each challenge is a puzzle for the victims to solve if they want to escape with their life.

Some fans return to James Wan's long-runningSaw franchise for the story. Some fans return for the inventive traps. Both groups of viewers had lots to celebrate with Saw VI. Even from beyond the grave, Jigsaw continued supplying some terrifying and compelling twists and turns.

