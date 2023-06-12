This summer is about to get spookier, as Scream 6 will be available for purchase on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 11. The latest installment of the legendary slasher franchise will make its way to the shelves after being launched on digital platforms this past April 25. Later this summer, audiences will be able to acquire the film in any of their favorite formats, bringing home all the thrills from the sequel. Ghostface has arrived in New York City, and no one will be safe once the relentless killer is let loose in the streets of the Big Apple.

For the first time in more than two decades, Neve Campbell did not return to reprise her role of Sidney Prescott, marking the departure of the character that was introduced in the original Scream movie back in 1996. Her absence happened due to a salary dispute between the actress and Paramount, the studio behind the movies. The unexpected separation led to a new face being the protagonist chased around by Ghostface, with Melissa Barrera's Sam Carpenter stepping into the spotlight this time around. There was nowhere to run, with a murderer thirsty for blood ready to unleash raw anger in New York.

Scream 6 managed to earn around $168 million at the worldwide box office, giving the studio confidence regarding the audience's love for the franchise. While Paramount hasn't officially announced a sequel to the movie, the filmmakers behind the film, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett have stated that they would love to return for more, and they would like to include Campbell in any upcoming film. It remains to be seen if the studio will move forward with more adventures featuring Ghostface, allowing audiences to return to the iconic slasher franchise.

Bonus Features to Die For

The release of the movie in physical media marks a special occasion, and to celebrate, Paramount is including several bonus features for fans to enjoy. One of these surprises is the director's commentary from the filmmakers behind the project to play alongside the film. Another one will be presented in the form of a video explaining the artistic choices behind setting the plot of the release in New York City. Even a gag reel will be released through the physical copy version, showing how much fun the cast was having in the middle of filming. See the full list of bonus features below:

Commentary by Filmmakers —Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film.

—Hear from the directors, writers, and executive producer as they dive into the making of the new film. Death Comes to the City —From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city.

—From Woodsboro to the five boroughs, the filmmakers and cast discuss Ghostface’s reign of terror in the big city. The Faces of Death —Join the core four—Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding—and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise.

—Join the core four—Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding—and the rest of the cast and crew as they discuss their return to the beloved horror franchise. More Meta than Meta —Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more.

—Go inside the sequel to the requel with new and legacy characters. Includes a look back at the franchise, hidden easter eggs, and more. Bloodbath at a Bodega —Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface.

—Nowhere in New York is safe from Ghostface. An Apartment to Die For —Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level.

—Witness the staging of the elaborate apartment attack and ladder escape, as well as the stunts and practical effects used to bring Ghostface’s kills to a whole new level. The Night Train to Terror —Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night.

—Immerse yourself in this behind-the-scenes look at the terrifying NYC subway sequence on Halloween night. Theater of Blood —Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before.

—Dive into the nostalgia of the Scream movies that came before. Digital Exclusive: Gag Reel—This gag reel will have you in stitches!

Scream VI is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray, and DVD on July 11.