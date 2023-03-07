Ghostface may well have been around since the 1990s, but he still knows what it takes to thrill modern audiences if the weekend global box office previews are anything to go by. The latest in the storied horror franchise, Scream VI - released by Paramount and Spyglass Media - looks to be heading towards an opening weekend of $50 million+ worldwide from around 50 overseas territories, including domestic. That would be enough for a franchise record, following the release of last year's Scream, which was the fifth installment in the franchise.

That movie, the first in the franchise not to be directed by the late Wes Craven, was directed by Radio Silence - the duo of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who return for the sequel after their resounding success. It opened to $48 million worldwide, with a domestic take of $30 million. The highest domestic opening weekend for the franchise came from Scream 3 which had an opening weekend of $34.7 million domestic in 2000.

By comparison, Scream VI looks set to pull in anywhere north of that figure and could reach a number as high as $40 million from the opening weekend domestically which will reach 3,670 theaters. The film sees the survivors of last year's Scream head to New York City - a first for the series - only to be terrorized by a newer, more violent, cruel, and vicious Ghostface killer.

Image via Paramount

The film is expected to gain a not-insignificant boost from the presence of stars Jenna Ortega and Melissa Barrera, which is necessary following the departure of original star Neve Campbell, who has been the series' "final girl" since 1996. Ortega is on a hot streak at the moment following her breakout (and viral) role in the Netflix series Wednesday, for Tim Burton, and already has a substantial following from her appearances in another Netflix series, You.

'65' Opens This Weekend Against 'Scream VI'

Against Scream VI is Sony's 65, a prehistoric sci-fi adventure - family-friendly, as its star Adam Driver mentioned when asked why the film had appealed to him - which is opening to 3,350 theaters. The film sees Driver's character, an astronaut, crash-land his spaceship on a planet populated by dinosaurs and encounter a young girl with whom he is forced to protect from harm.

Scream VI will expect to dethrone Creed III, the latest in the Rocky/Creed franchises - and the first without star Sylvester Stallone as on-screen protegé Michael B. Jordan steps behind the camera - which opened strong last weekend to a record-breaking franchise high of $58.6 million, which was also the highest debut ever for a sports film. That film is expected to bring in another $28 million this weekend to add to its total, which currently stands at $62.6 million.

