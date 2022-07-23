During the mid-90s, the horror genre was witnessing something of a barren patch until Scream came along and re-ignited the genre with the sort of hair-raising and spine-chilling plot lines that previous genre promoters would not have imagined. Its success over the years unleashed a barrage of copycat films, and while some were good, some were not so great. Thanks to the commitment of its producers, subsequent installments of the Scream franchise have continued to provide a steady supply of top-notch slasher films.

After the box office success of Scream (2022), it was only normal that it earned a sequel. Scream 6 marks the return of several iconic franchise survivors, including Scream 4 fan-favorite character Kirby Reed. Not drifting too far away from its original premise, Scream 6 will see Woodsboro’s survivors face off against Ghostface, but this time New York City is the venue of the mayhem. There is ample throat-slashing, petrifying scenes that leave the streets of New York blood-soaked, it's simply Fright on steroids.

Radio Silence's Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett will be directing the film while James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick will be co-writing the screenplay. Paul Neinstein, William Sherak, Kevin Williamson, Chad Villella, and Vanderbilt will be serving as Executive Producers. We've put together this handy guide that goes into detail about the most important characters. So, shall we begin then?

Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers

After it was announced that Neve Campbell will not be on Scream 6 over a pay dispute, Courtney Cox assumed the mantle of the only actor to appear in every movie of the Scream franchise. At the inception of the film in 1996, Weather was the fiery journalist who takes it upon herself to investigate and stop the Ghostface murders. Her exploits bring her to national prominence, as she has survived every Ghostface onslaught. Stabbed and shot multiple times, she is more or less the proverbial cat with nine lives (maybe six lives). In Scream 6, as the theater of action shifts to New York, Wethers and her journalism exploits will come in handy as the survivors hope to crack down on Ghostface.

Cox is popular for her role as Monica Geller on the NBC sitcom Friends. A Screen Actors Guild Award winner, she played Julie Winston in the action-fantasy Masters of the Universe and Melissa Robinson in the comedy Ace Ventura: Pet Detective. Her other movie credits include 3000 Miles to Graceland, The Opposite Sex and How to Live with Them, Commandments, and The Runner.

Melissa Barrera as Sam Carpenter

The character around whom much of Scream 6 revolves, Sam Carpenter is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis. Sam returns home to Woodsboro to take care of her sister Tara who was a victim of a Ghostface attack. Scream 5 ended with Sam repeatedly stabbing her boyfriend Richie after she realized he was one of the dreaded Ghostface killers. Scream 6 will surely see Sam try to make sense of her new parentage, and face the consequences of her attack on her erstwhile boyfriend.

A Mexican actress who started her acting career in her native country before crossing over to Hollywood is known for her lead role in the Starz drama series Vida. She played Vanessa in the musical drama In The Heights.

Jenna Ortega as Tara Carpenter

A young teenager who grows up in the company of Amber Freeman, Wes Hicks, Chad, and Mindy Meeks-Martin, she soon shockingly realizes that her best friend Amber is the Ghostface who attacked her. The last scenes of Scream 5 saw Tara, (Sam's sister) battling for her life after she was stabbed multiple times. Much of Scream 6 will reveal how she recovers from her ordeal.

Ortega began acting as a child. Her first appearance was at the age of 8 on the sitcom Rob. A recipient of the Imagen Award for Best Young Actor on Television in 2018, she is known for her role as Jane in the comedy-drama series Jane the Virgin. Her other movie and TV credits include the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle, the black comedy horror The Babysitter: Killer Queen, X, and The Fallout. She is also set to play Wednesday Addams in Tim Burton's Netflix series, due out later in the Fall.

Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed

Introduced in Scream 4, Kirby Reed was romantically interested in Charlie Walker (Rory Culkin), who she met at a friend's party. Before the relationship takes off fully, Kirby realizes that Charlie and her best friend Jill Roberts (Emma Roberts) were the new Ghostface killers. Charlie stabs her towards the end of Scream 4 and that was the last time she was seen. This chain of events led to her becoming a favorite amongst Scream fans, her return in Scream 6 is sure to heighten expectations around what happened to her after the stabbing.

Known for her lead role as Claire Bennet on the NBC superhero series Heroes, Panettiere has also featured in the musical drama series Nashville as Juliette Barnes. Her other movies include I Love You, Beth Cooper, Remember the Titans, The Forger, and Custody.

Jasmin Savoy Brown as Mindy Meeks-Martin

Martha Meeks is Chad's twin sister. Mindy embraces the horror genre as a way to stay one step ahead of Ghostface. After she was stabbed by Ghostface while watching the in-universe movie Stab, she is last seen towards the end of Scream 5 being rushed to the hospital. Scream 6 will throw more light on her recovery and what lies ahead of her if she makes a recovery.

Her most memorable role is as Evangeline Murphy in HBO’s mystery drama series The Leftovers. She has also appeared in the ABC legal drama series For the People, the slasher film Sound of Violence, and Showtime’s Yellowjackets.

Mason Gooding as Chad Meeks-Martin

An athlete at Woodsboro High, Chad is Mindy’s twin brother and Liv’s boyfriend. In Scream 5, it became obvious he was the least equipped to deal with the horrors of Ghostface. Despite his skepticism, he is fiercely protective of his girl Liv yet is helpless to prevent attacks from Ghostface. In Scream 6 he will be left to navigate life without his girlfriend Liv and friend Wes.

His most popular role is as Nick Howland in Booksmart, and Luke in the comedy TV series Everything's Gonna Be Okay. He most recently appeared in the movies Moonshot and I Want you Back.

Dermot Mulroney

Dermot Mulroney is one of the bigger new name actors joining the cast of Scream 6 in the role of a police officer, likely occupying the role left by David Arquette's Dewey, who met his brutal end in the last installment. In a recent interview, Mulroney let some key details about his character slip, "I guess I shouldn't say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don't have to describe how or in what way, so that's what draws me into the story is strong family ties." Mulroney has quite an impressive resume, having appeared in films such as My Best Friend's Wedding, The Family Stone, and Young Guns. In addition, Mulroney has appeared in popular TV shows such as The Righteous Gemstones, Hanna, Shameless, New Girl, and American Horror Story.

Henry Czerny

Henry Czerny is another notable name on the Scream 6 cast list. While it isn't known yet who Czerny is playing. Czerny has been appearing on screen since the late 80s and has appeared in countless hit films and TV shows such as Mission: Impossible, The Exorcism of Emily Rose, The A-Team, Sharp Objects, Revenge, and Ready or Not. He is also set to reprise his Mission: Impossible role in Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Jack Champion

Jack is part of a clutch of four actors joining this latest installment of Scream for the first time. Details of their character are still under wraps in just the same way the plot details are still unclear. Champion is popular for his role as Javier Socorro in the Avatar sequels. He made his film debut in the 2017 film Extraordinary. He also featured in The Night Sitter.

Liana Liberato

It was announced in June 2020 that Liana Liberato was also joining the cast of Scream 6. Her character is still unknown. Named one of the best actors under the age of 20 by IndieWire in 2014, Liberato is known for her role as Annie Cameron in the drama thriller Trust. Her other movie credits include Erased, Free Ride, Haunt, The Best of Me, Measure of A Man, and To The Stars.

Devyn Nekoda

Canadian dancer-cum actress will also be joining the Scream 6 Cast. She has previously appeared as Vanessa Morita in Backstage and Riley in Ginny & Georgia. She featured in Utopia Falls as Sage 5. Nekoda has had recurring roles on Degrassi, The Next Step, and Annedroids. She starred as Luisa in Isabelle Dances Into the Spotlight and most recently as Sami in the 2022 musical comedy Sneakerella.

Josh Segarra

Fresh off his recurring role as Nestor Vertiz in CBS Crime Drama TV Series FBI, Josh Segarra will join the cast of Scream 6. One of his more popular performances is his portrayal of Emilio Estefan in the musical On Your Feet!. He has also appeared in the television series The Electric Company, Sirens, and Arrow. His other film credits include Blood Night: The Legend of Mary Hatchet, The Music Never Stopped, Trainwreck, and playing Pastor Christian Hathaway in the Christmas musical Christmas on the Square.

Samara Weaving

The Aussie actress is billed to join the cast of Scream 6 though her character is still unknown. She has had prior working relationships with the Radio Silence production crew on projects such as the 2019 horror Ready or Not. Weaving is better known for her performance as Indi Walker on the soap opera Home and Away. Her sterling performance earned her an Australian Academy of Cinema and Television Arts (AACTA) nomination for Best Female Performance in 2011. Her other movie credits include The Babysitter; Killer Queen, Last Moment of Clarity, and Guns Akimbo.

Tony Revolori

Tony Revolori is one of the latest additions to the Scream 6 Cast and like most of the cast, his role is yet to be disclosed. Revolori is popular for his portal of Zero Moustafa in the comedy-drama The Grand Budapest Hotel. He will be playing Flash Thompson in the most recent trilogy of Spider-Man films. His other works include The Perfect Game, The French Dispatch and The Sound of Silence.