Scream was the first mega success of the 2022 movie season and many fans still cannot stop talking about it since the revival's release in January. The film has made nearly $140 million at the worldwide box office and a sequel has already been greenlit. However, fans should get even more excited about the project as one of the legacy cast members, Courteney Cox, is returning for the highly anticipated sixth installment.

Cox confirmed this on the Just for Variety with Marc Malkin podcast while promoting her new horror comedy series Shining Vale. They began their franchise conversation by talking about how the fifth Scream got made with the actress having nothing but praise for the latest film, but then they got into the juicy details of her involvement in the next sequel. Malkin straight up asked Cox when she will start shooting on the sequel, and she said, “I got the script yesterday. And I haven’t read it yet. I just got it, and I’m so used to getting, you know, Shining Vale scripts, which are 26 pages, and I’m, ‘Whoah, I’ve got to read a script.’ I’m excited to read it.” Cox then says the film is likely starting its shoot in June in Canada which lines up with the previously reported summer shooting date.

There are still no plot details at this time even though Cox did humorously joke about spoiling who the killer is. Like all Scream productions, secrecy is the name of the game here. We probably will not know much about the plot until the first trailer for the film drops sometime down the line, similar to how the last film’s marketing was done.

RELATED: How to Watch 'Scream': Where Is the Slasher Sequel Streaming?

Cox’s Gale Weathers went through the emotional ringer in the latest film with Ghostface tragically killing her love David Arquette’s Dewey Riley off. Due to this, it will be interesting to see how her character will continue to cope with that in this next film. Now that Cox has been confirmed, it is only a matter of time until we hear that series’ final girl Neve Campbell’s Sidney Prescott will be returning as well. It is also a safe bet that the sister duo of Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter and Jenna Ortega’s Tara Carpenter will be returning given that they have quickly become franchise favorite characters.

On top of that, Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick also back writing the screenplay. Scream 2022 was such a satisfyingly fresh yet comfortingly familiar film that both honored the great late Wes Craven while pushing the series forward in an exciting new direction. Hopefully Scream 6 can continue that bloody good momentum. Be on the lookout for more news on the film like additional casting as we get closer to the June shooting date.

'Death on the Nile': Agatha Christie Sequel Gets Digital and Blu-ray Release Dates

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Share Email

About The Author

Shane Romanchick (273 Articles Published) Shane Romanchick is a TV and Movie News Writer for Collider. He also runs his own blog entitled Entershanement Reviews where he writes about and reviews the latest movies. In his free time he loves going for runs and playing with his beagle Butterscotch. When it comes to movies, he is a huge James Bond and horror movie enthusiast. More From Shane Romanchick