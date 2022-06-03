Horror fans have been eating well lately and one of the major contributors to that has been Scream. The series fifth installment released this past January and was beloved by both avid fans of the franchise and critics alike. The Paramount Pictures and Spyglass production also massacred the box office making over $140 million worldwide on a roughly $24 million budget. Because of this, a sixth film was quickly greenlit. The cast for the highly anticipated slasher sequel has been slowly rolling out with a ton of fan favorite faces returning. However, Scream 6 has found its first new face. As reported exclusively by The Hollywood Reporter, Dermot Mulroney has been cast in the sequel.

While we don’t know much about his character, Mulroney will be playing a cop in the film. When it comes to the overall plot of the sequel, it’s as secretive as Ghostface’s identity. All we know is that the story “continues with the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” Those four survivors being Melissa Barrera’s Sam, Jenna Ortega’s Tara, Mason Gooding’s Chad, and Jasmin Savoy Brown’s Mindy. Mulroney is also joining Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox who are returning as fan favorite characters Kirby and Gale Weathers respectively.

In addition, the film is seeing the return of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett in the director chairs as well as James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick as the writers. Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak are serving as producers while Original Scream screenwriter Kevin Williamson is serving as an executive producer with Chad Villella. Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena are serving as executive producers as well.

Mulroney has been acting for over three decades in popular films like My Best Friend’s Wedding, Career Opportunities, The Wedding Date, Zodiac, and Jobs. However, Mulroney is no stranger to the horror genre as he starred in the criminally underrated Insidious: Chapter 3 and the recently released Umma opposite Sandra Oh. Since most of the series’ famous cops like David Arquette’s Dewy Riley and Marley Shelton’s Judy Hicks both bit the dust in the last film, Ghostface is going to need more cops to play with in their next killing spree. Cops don’t have the best track record in these films, so it will be interesting to see if Mulroney will make it out of Scream 6 alive.

Scream 6 is set to release on March 31, 2023, and the film is on track to start its production this summer. Mulroney is the first fresh face to be cast in the film up to this point. Since filming is starting very soon, we’re sure to learn about more new potential Ghostface suspects in the near future. Until then, it’s never a bad weekend to have a Scream marathon with the latest film in the franchise now streaming on Paramount+.