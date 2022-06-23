Scream terrified the box office in a big way earlier this year and because of that a sixth film in the franchise was quickly greenlit with almost every major surviving cast member returning for the sequel. The next film is about to enter production with Deadline now reporting that Mission Impossible’s Henry Czerny has joined the slasher project.

Czerny joins the scary good cast of Ghostface survivors which include Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega. This is along with new potential targets Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda and Josh Segarra. The killer sequel also sees the return of James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick as the screenwriters, original franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson as an executive producer, and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett(Radio Silence) as the directors. Plot details are still being kept under wraps at this time, but the new film will follow “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter”. There have also been rumors in recent weeks that the film will be set in New York City which would be a first for the franchise. However, that has not been confirmed.

While the news that Neve Campbell is not returning for this upcoming film disappointed many long-time franchise fans, Czerny’s addition to the project is very exciting nevertheless. There is no word on who Czerny would be playing in Scream 6, but the actor is probably best known for playing the director of the IMF Eugene Kittridg in the first Mission: Impossible film. Czerny is set to reprise that role in the next installment, Mission: Impossible-Dead Reckoning Part One, which is set to hit theaters next summer.

However, the actor recently made a major splash in the horror community in Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett’s 2019 horror comedy Ready or Not. In that film The actor brilliantly played a crazed father trying to keep his rich family alive in a deadly game of hide and seek after their son’s wedding. Czerny brought a great blend of scary wit and hilariously deranged humor to that role which is perfect for a franchise like Scream. Many fans compared Ready or Not to Scream when it was released and that underrated horror gem arguably is what got Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett the blood-soaked keys to this beloved franchise. Because of all that, it’s going to be really fun to see Czerny reunite with Radio Silence for this sequel.

Scream 6 is stabbing its way into theaters on March 31, 2023, and we should be receiving more news about the film soon when cameras officially start rolling. Until then, be on the lookout for Ghostface around every corner.