After evading a bloody death at the hands of Ghostface in SCREAM, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding are coming back to Scream 6. According to Variety, the sequel will see the four SCREAM survivors moving away from Woodsboro and trying to get their lives back on track. Unfortunately for them, the fact we are discussing a sequel means not everything will go according to plan.

The latest SCREAM brought back many recurring characters of the franchise, including Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as lawman Dewey Riley, and Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks. SCREAM also bridged the decade gap since the release of Scream 4 by introducing a new set of characters. With the franchise moving forward with Scream 6, it makes sense for the new survivors to become recurring characters. That’s even more true to Barrera's Sam Carpenter, who SCREAM reveals to be a daughter to one of the first film’s killers.

While little is known about Scream 6, the new generation of survivors won’t face Ghostface alone, since Cox is also returning as the fan-favorite reporter Gale Weathers. Considering how SCREAM killed Gale’s longtime love interest Dewey, it’ll be interesting to see where the sequel leads the reporter. Also, while we still don’t have an official confirmation, it’s most likely that Campbell will also come back as the franchise’s eternal final girl.

The latest SCREAM was the franchise's first installment not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, dedicating SCREAM to the memory of Craven. The movie was a huge box office success, grossing $140 million at the box office — a fantastic haul for a horror movie, especially since the pandemic was still keeping people in their homes. It’s no wonder, then, that a sequel was confirmed while the movie was still in theaters, with the whole creative team set to return.

Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, two parts of the collective known as Radio Silence, will be back to helm the upcoming sequel, with James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick once again co-writing the screenplay. The sequel will be produced by Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak. The third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, will be executive producing alongside creator Kevin Williamson and Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.

