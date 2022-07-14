It has been a great year for horror so far with the return of Scream having kicked 2022 off with, well, a scream. The fifth film in the franchise was a major hit for Paramount when it premiered this past January and caused a sixth film to get quickly greenlit for a 2023 release. We have gotten a lot of casting news for the upcoming slasher sequel recently, and now we know the latest new additions to the ever-growing ensemble. Reported exclusively by Bloody Disgusting, both Samara Weaving and Tony Revolori have joined the cast for the untitled Scream 6.

The pair join the insanely talented cast which features returning franchise favorites like Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega. They also join newcomers to the series like Henry Czerny, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, and Josh Segarra. The plot is still being kept under wraps at this time, but we do know the story follows “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” Of course, that fresh start can only last for so long as you can never outrun Ghostface. The film is currently shooting now and there have been various different set photos released showing new looks at characters like Gale, Sam, and Tara. Also, these unofficial set photos have all but confirmed the rumored New York City setting for the film.

Like with Czerny, this Scream sequel will see Weaving reunite with directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence). Weaving was the breakout star of their underrated 2019 horror comedy Ready or Not. The actress has become a modern horror star because of that film and other genre gems like The Babysitter films and Mayhem. Radio Silence actually wanted Weaving in the last film, but because of scheduling issues that didn’t end up happening. In both Ready or Not and The Babysitter, Weaving showcased her great balance for juggling horror and comedy effortlessly. That’s why it makes her the perfect choice for a Scream film. Maybe even the perfect Ghostface?

As for Revolori, he is best known for his role as Flash Thompson in Jon Watts’ Spider-Man Trilogy, but the actor has shown his great range in films like The French Dispatch and The Grand Budapest Hotel. Revolori definitely can bring the comedy and because of the young actor's impressive body of work, it’s going to be fun to see what he brings to the horror genre.

Scream 6 is set to slash its way to theaters on March 31, 2023. It will not only see the return of most of the last installments cast, but it also sees the return of its talented crew. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett are returning as directors, James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick are back as the screenwriters, and original franchise screenwriter Kevin Williamson is keeping the legacy of the series alive as an executive producer. Since the film is currently at the heart of its bloody production we should be hearing even more news about the project soon.

Weaving and Revolori give us even more reasons to get excited about this sequel, but while we wait, you can stream Scream 2022 on Paramount+ right now.