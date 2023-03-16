It’s hard to believe that horror fans are a week removed from Scream VI’s release. The highly anticipated New York City rampage was everything fans of the franchise wanted and so much more. After breaking Scream’s opening weekend box office record, the sixth installment shows no signs of slowing down. Now, Cavity Colors have introduced a new Saint Patrick’s Day design into their Ghostface collection to keep the Scream party going.

The new t-shirt design, by artist Puis Calzada, sees Ghostface doing their thing slashing away with a bloodied knife at an unseen victim. However, this is not just any old Ghostface as there in the holiday spirit wearing a green mask. Underneath the horror icon is a question, in honor of Saint Patrick’s Day, “Do You Feel Lucky?” Maybe Ghostface is a Clint Eastwood fan, but the festive green font that quickly drips off into blood-red promises that someone’s not making it to March 18 alive. The design comes in two options, black and green tie-dye, and will be available for three days only starting on Friday, March 17 (Saint Patrick’s Day). Cavity Colors have been showing Scream a lot of love lately as the famous horror apparel company recently dropped a NYC Ghostface collection based around how the villain appears in Scream VI.

The Legacy of Ghostface

While the Ghostface mask predates Scream’s debut in 1996, the costume was made famous by Wes Craven’s brilliant whodunit slasher which spawned one of the most successful horror franchises in history. More than 25 years later, Scream has had five film sequels and a criminally underrated tv series that ran for three seasons on MTV. That being said, it wasn’t until directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin revived the franchise with Scream (2022) where general moviegoers were reminded of Ghostface’s scary power.

Image via Cavity Colors

That film stabbed the doors off the box office making over $130 million worldwide which ultimately led to Scream VI releasing earlier this month. Usually a quick turnaround for a horror franchise like Scream can spell disaster, but VI was another insanely fun entry in the series. Everything, from the kills to the horrifying thrills, were all cranked up to the most dreadful level. Like all the best Scream movies, it kept you guessing and on the edge of your seat gasping for air the entire time while also bringing the satisfying meta laughs along with it. However, what truly set this film apart from the other installments was the “Core Four". Sam (Melissa Barrera), Tara (Jenna Ortega), Chad (Mason Gooding), and Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) gave this particular nightmare a feel good family weight to all the scares. They were so lovable, perfectly distracted us from Sidney Prescott’s absence, and they pushed the series forward in some very exciting ways. It also helps that this sequel made a blood-soaked ton of money which means we most likely haven’t seen the last of Ghostface.

Scream VI is in theaters now and while horror fans anxiously wait for news on a seventh installment, you can view Cavity Colors entire Ghostface collection on their website. Their new Saint Patrick's Day design launches on Friday, March 17 at 1 PM ET for three days only.