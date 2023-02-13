With the countdown now under one month for the sixth installment in the Scream franchise to land in theaters on March 10, the marketing team is stepping up their game and bringing audiences face-to-face with Ghostface. There’s just one problem - the murderer doesn’t have their mask on. In a lineup of fresh character posters, Scream VI fans can take a stab at who they think will don the infamous killer’s mask and wreak havoc on the New York transplants in the upcoming feature. Featuring both fresh and seasoned faces, the pictures implore viewers to look beyond what we know and to expect the unexpected.

While Scream 5 saw the loss of David Arquette’s legacy character Dewey Riley and Neve Campbell confirmed that she’s stepped down (at least for now) from her role as Sidney Prescott, what would a Scream cast list be without Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers? The sassy and witty newscaster is back in these photos with striking blue eyes that are as sharp as the cold steel she’s holding in her hands. Also provided is a much sought-after look at Hayden Panetierre’s reprisal of Kirby Reed whose fate seemed sealed in Scream 4, but was revealed to have survived her dance with death only to return to the madness in Scream VI.

Last year’s Scream 5 also saw the introduction of four new members to the meta horror’s family with Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown all learning the rules of how to survive a slasher film. Their characters Sam (Berrara), Tara (Ortega), Chad (Gooding), and Mindy (Brown), are back on the chopping block in the new images, reminding us that the new Ghostface could be someone who we already know.

Also included in the shots are newcomers Dermot Mulroney, who will play a police officer, and Samara Weaving, who previously teamed up with directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin on the duo’s 2019 horror Ready or Not. Rounding out the lineup are Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming and No Way Home), Josh Segarra (Arrow), Devyn Nekoda (Ghostwriter), Liana Liberato (The Beach House), and Jack Champion (Avatar: The Way of Water).

Hot on the heels of last year’s box office smasher Scream 5, Scream VI will catch up with the survivors of Ghostface’s latest slayings and will follow them out of Woodsboro and into the concrete jungle of New York City. Hoping to move on with their lives, the main crew will find themselves as the targets of another killer who promises to be nothing like the others.

