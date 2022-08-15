While the year for horror is slowly winding down with films like Bodies Bodies Bodies and the upcoming Halloween Ends, genre fans will have a lot to scream about in 2023. Arguably, one of the most exciting releases next year is the tentatively titled Scream 6 which is slashing its way to the big screen after the success of Scream 2022 earlier this year. The sixth installment has been filming throughout the summer with many set photos teasing the return of characters like Courteney Cox’s Gale Weathers. Now, Cox has revealed that she has finished filming her role in the highly anticipated sequel.

Cox made the announcement on her Instagram page over the weekend with a very humorous video. In the video, the actress informed her fans that she just returned from filming Scream 6 which was being shot in Vancouver Canada. However, she’s quickly interrupted by the return of Ghostface who can be seen on Cox’s security cameras slowly making their way inside her house. In true Scream fashion, this meta interaction is very reminiscent of the scene in Scream 4 where Gale puts hidden cameras all throughout Stab-A-Thon before Ghostface blocks them out.

It’s hard to believe that we’re about seven months away from Scream 6’s release. Scream defied all the odds this year; not only was it a major success at the box office, but the film was also a great continuation of the franchise. It both beautifully honored the late Wes Craven while bringing a lot of fresh blood and ideas to the table all at the same time

RELATED: 'Scream 6' Cast and Character Guide: Who's Who in the Slasher Sequel

The plot of the sixth installment is being kept under wraps with the only thing we do know being that it follows the four survivors of the last film Sam, Tara, Mindy, and Chad “as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.” The rumored location for the film is New York City which has been supported by various set photos. This holds some significance as we learned in Scream 2022 that Gale moved to NYC to further her journalism career. Because of that, it will be interesting to see how being on her “home turf” will affect both Gale and Ghostface’s actions in the film. Also, with Neve Campbell’s Sidney not being in this film, Gale’s character will probably have a more important role to play in Scream 6.

Whatever this sequel has in store for Gale, Cox’s video is just a fun reminder of how much she loves this franchise and her iconic character. Cox is being joined by returning survivors Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Hayden Panettiere along with new Ghostface suspects like Henry Czerny, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori. Now that Cox has wrapped on the film, we could be hearing news about Scream 6 finishing its overall production very soon.

While we wait for Ghostface to return on March 31, 2023, you can view Cox’s video down below. You can also stream Scream 2022 on Paramount+ now.