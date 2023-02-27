One of the most notable names in Hollywood, Courteney Cox has had a long and fruitful career during her time on beloved shows like Friends and Family Ties, and film franchises like Scream. To celebrate the mega-honor of having her very own star placed on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, Cox sat down with Variety to chat about her career and the projects closest to her heart. For fans eagerly awaiting the March 10 arrival of Scream VI, Cox dropped some information on where we can expect to catch up with the ever-sassy Gale Weathers and what the now three-decade-running franchise means to her.

Cox says that her initial casting as “ruthless” reporter and author Gale Weathers was a fun change-up from her other characters on shows like Friends and Family Ties, which she referred to as “the girl next door and sweet” type. She revealed that before she officially landed the role, in hopes of bolstering the confidence of the original director, the late Wes Craven, she wrote him a letter that said, “‘I know that you don’t think of me as this person, but trust me, I really can be an absolute bitch.’” Thankfully, Craven believed Cox, awarding her the “unique” part which led the actress to appear in all five (soon to be six) installments of the horror franchise.

As for what we can expect from Scream VI, Cox says that following the events of 2022’s Scream, Gale went back to her life in New York, “which is great because now the killer’s in New York, just as Sam and Tara have moved there.” What luck! In typical Gale fashion, Cox says that although her character promised Jenna Ortega’s Sam Carpenter that she wouldn’t write a book after the latest Ghostface killings, “of course she did because I mean, someone was going to do it. So, she had to.” As for the return of Hayden Panettiere’s Scream 4 character, Kirby Reed, Cox doesn’t reveal too many details but does say that like many of us, she “thought [Kirby] died!” However, just like in any good horror universe, if we don’t see a body, they’re probably still with us!

Image via Paramount

Cox also teased her Scream VI showdown with Ghostface, saying that while she’s “obviously been stabbed many times,” this tussle was different as she was one-on-one with the hooded killer before the big reveal happened. “To work with Ghostface and not know who’s under the mask, it was really fun. Usually by the time I’m getting stabbed, I know who it is.”

When the story picks up in just a little over one week, audiences will join the survivors of 2022’s Scream as they take a bite out of the Big Apple and try to avoid Ghostface taking a stab out of them. While many of the new-to-the-franchise cast members including Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown will be returning, we’ll be missing the original final girl, Neve Campbell. After appearing in the first five features, Campbell stepped back from her character, Sidney Prescott, due to pay discrepancies. Having appeared alongside her long-time co-star over the previous installments, Cox said that while she “missed working with [Campbell],” she would “support whatever she feels is right.”

And, while it’s a bummer to not have the dynamic duo back together again, we’re thrilled to see what directors Tyler Gillett, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, and the rest of the gang have in store for us when Scream VI slashes into theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the trailer below.