While it’s an exciting new month for the horror genre, most slasher fans are still recovering from the release of Scream VI in March. The epic Ghostface rampage through New York City was one for the ages. Thanks to amazing word of mouth and reviews, the sixth installment to the popular Scream franchise keeps making money. Now, just before its fourth weekend of release, Scream VI has crossed $100 million at the domestic box office.

The news, reported by Deadline, will make VI the third Scream film to cross that coveted milestone. The original Scream and Scream 2 ended its domestic run at $103 million and $101.3 million respectively. This puts VI easily on track to become the highest grossing Scream film at the domestic box office of all time. It should achieve that feat by the end of this weekend. The sixth film has already beat Scream 3, Scream 4, and Scream (2022), which made $89.1 million, $38.2 million, and $81.6 million respectively at the domestic box office. With the film already crossing $100 million in general, it has already beat the lifetime gross of Scream 4 which only made $97.2 million worldwide.

With VI crossing $100 million domestically, the only question that remains is how much Ghostface can make before their theatrical run ends? This VI entry has already made over $150 million worldwide making it the fourth highest grossing film in the franchise so far. It has already eclipsed the box office total of Scream 4 and Scream (2022). VI is less than $10 million away from catching Scream 3’s worldwide total of $161.8 million. With no streaming date or digital release for Scream VI set just yet, the slasher has a good chance of even becoming the highest grossing film in the franchise worldwide. The current box office Scream crown still goes to the original which made a whopping $173 million worldwide and close behind in second place is Scream 2 at $172.3 million.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Scream VI': Liana Liberato on Her Character's Life Before the Ghostface Murders

Why Has Scream VI Become Such a Success?

There are many reasons why Scream VI has become another box office hit for Paramount. The marketing campaign, which smartly focused on the franchise's new urban setting, was killer and the new film was riding the high of Scream 2022’s own critical and financial success. However, most importantly, VI was such an amazing movie in its own right. It’s arguably the best sequel in the franchise and goes toe-to-toe with the masterful original. This slasher took Ghostface’s gloves off, giving horror fans a much bloodier and emotionally intense film than we were used to seeing from this meta franchise. The meta aspects and comedy are still very much there, but the horror was wonderfully cranked up to its peak potential in the post-Wes Craven era. The kills, chase scenes, and thrills are just satisfyingly brutal.

It also helps that the ensemble cast and the franchise’s newly dubbed “Core 4” completely immerse you into this story. Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Dermot Mulroney all shine in this exploration of a loving found family versus a family destroyed by their grief. That’s why horror fans have seen this film multiple times in theaters, making VI a rewatch darling.

Scream VI is in theaters now. While the horror community waits to see if it can become the highest grossing film in the franchise, check out Collider's interview with Ortega and Gooding below.