Scream VI is less than two months away from its highly anticipated release. As such, the marketing for this slasher sequel has begun its blood-soaked journey to the Big Apple. The major focus for this particular sequel has been its location in New York City which the marketing has done a great job of hyping up. Whether it's the Subway or Time Square, nowhere is safe from Ghostface. Now, you can add The New York Times to this famous killer’s hit list as Ghostface has just challenged their fans to a chilling crossword puzzle.

The crossword, featuring 19 killer puzzles to solve, was posted to Scream’s Instagram page with the caption, “Would you like to play a game, @nytimes?” Before Wordle hit it big, the popular newspaper was known for its crossword puzzles and Ghostface seems to be beating them at their own game. Even for Scream and horror experts, this crossword is no walk in Central Park. You do have easy ones of course like 17 Across “99 cents each” or 2 Down “It’s time to play a __” but Ghostface isn’t going easy on his followers here. There are many challenging prompts that will keep you staring at a computer screen for a while scratching your head. For example, 18 Across: “Classic slasher franchise” — that might seem like a cakewalk for the average enthusiast, but the answer is only four letters. How many slashers, let alone horror films, do you know with a four-letter-long title? There aren't many of them. There are also a lot of references to the franchise like 10 Down “My favorite investigative reporter” and 8 down “Movies __ create psychos.”

Whether you love Scream, horror movies, or crosswords, this is going to keep you busy for a while. Ghostface has been having a ton of fun in NYC so far and, with the first full trailer right around the corner, it looks like his big city game is just beginning. Even though this isn’t Ghostface’s usual game of choice — he generally sticks to horror movie trivia — it does feel like there are more than a few trick questions in this crossword that will have you feeling like classic franchise character Casey or our new favorite scream queen Tara guessing the wrong answer at the beginning of their respective films.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: ‘Scream VI’: Kevin Williamson Has Empire-High Praise for the New York Sequel

Scream VI will see Ghostface taking Manhattan and theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023. The New York-centric sequel will see the return of franchise survivors Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding alongside new potential suspects Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Josh Segarra, and Tony Revolori. While we wait for Ghostface’s bloody return, you can attempt to solve their devilish crossword puzzle down below.