Cinemark has heard the fans' screams for help, as they have announced that the coveted 'Scream Cups' are coming back to their website soon. Through their social media channels, the chain indicated that an online pre-order is now available for anyone who'd like to enjoy their beverage from the cute souvenir, which bears the mask of the franchise's iconic killer, Ghostface. A set of two 'Scream Cups' can be purchased for $23.99 (plus tax and shipping), and the presale ends on March 17. Since demand for the cups was high the first time around, you might have to hurry if you'd like a set of your own.

The Ghostface cups are part of the promotional campaign for the upcoming Scream VI. Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, the latest installment in the slasher series will bring the thirst for blood to New York City, where Sam Carpenter (Melissa Barrera) is trying to create a new life for herself after the events of the last film. The other survivors from Ghostface's last killing spree, including Tara (Jenna Ortega), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) and Chad (Mason Gooding), will also have to be on the lookout when Ghostface takes Manhattan.

Scream VI's Extensive Marketing Campaign

Bringing back the 'Scream Cups' isn't the only unconventional thing Paramount has done in order to promote their latest film. Ghostface sightings have been reported all over the country, with California and New York City as some of the places where people have spotted the ruthless killer. It doesn't matter if it's an alley in the middle of the night, or a snowy blizzard, Ghostface will make sure to make their evil presence known to anyone who has the bad luck of being around them.

Speaking about California, a Scream VI experience popped up in Santa Monica over the last weekend, and Collider's Perri Nemiroff had a chance to visit the place. Nemiroff described how the experience featured a replica of the shrine seen in the movies, with props used in filming being on display for fans to see. Some of the props included in the exhibition were the books Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) has written over the years, detailing the multiple encounters with the Ghostface mask she's had over the course of the series, ever since the first Scream movie was released in 1996. Looks like any fan of the franchise that had the chance to attend was in for a guaranteed good time.

Scream VI will crawl into theaters on March 10.