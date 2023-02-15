With each passing day, horror fans are getting closer and closer to the release of Scream VI. We’re less than a month away from the slasher sequel’s March release date. Just this week we have gotten new character posters and images, and now you can add the first single that will be on the film's soundtrack. It has been revealed that Demi Lovato’s new single “Still Alive” will be featured in this New York City bloodbath.

Call Ghostface to Hear Demi Lovato's New Single

The news was confirmed by Lovato herself who took to Twitter early on Wednesday posting a phone number: +1 (214) 441-6795. If you call the number Roger L. Jackson’s sinister Ghostface picks up the phone. The famous slasher villain proceeds to play a 30-second teaser which serves as a preview of “Still Alive.” After five killing sprees and counting, it's the kind of catchy upbeat song you would come to expect from a Scream movie.

Over the last decade, Lovato has been one of the most popular singer-songwriters around, and she just released her latest album Holy Fvck just last year to critical praise. However, this isn’t the first time the singer’s music has been featured in a horror movie. Lovato’s popular hit single “Confident” appeared in the 2017 Blumhouse slasher comedy Happy Death Day in one of the most hilarious montages in film history.

The Music of Scream

While horror fans always look forward to the new story, characters, and twisted kills in every Scream movie, one of the most underrated elements of this killer franchise is its music. Each installment has highlighted some of the best artists of its time or classic songs that have become as synonymous with the series as Ghostface himself. The main example of this would be “Red Right Hand” by Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds. However, other songs that Scream fans have become obsessed with over the years have been “Whisper to a Scream” by Bird Fly, “She Said" by Collective Soul, and “Fall Out Of Love” by Salem. All these songs have appeared in the end credits of a Scream movie. Given the title of Lovato’s new single, it sounds like it will be the franchise's next end-credit hit. The only question is, who’s “still alive” once the credits roll on Scream VI?

When Does Scream VI Hit Theaters?

Scream VI is releasing in theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023. It promises to be the most insane film in the franchise. While you continue to count down the days till Ghostface hits the mean streets of New York, you can watch the trailer down below and hear Lovato's "Still Alive" when you call +1 (214) 441-6795.