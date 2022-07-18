It feels like there is no better time to be a Scream fan. With the franchise coming off its 25th anniversary last year and the new film being a major box office hit for Paramount this past January, Ghostface’s power has arguably never been stronger. The success of the new film quickly led to Scream 6 being greenlit with a bunch of old and new faces joining the cast to be this legendary killer’s next potential targets. The new cast of characters includes Dermot Mulroney and recently in an interview with Screen Rant he teased his role in the upcoming slasher sequel.

In the interview where Mulroney praises the Scream cast and talked about his excitement for the project, he does confirm that he’ll indeed be playing a cop in the film like previously reported, saying, “Yeah, I play a cop, so finally they're asking me to play cops here and there, this is one of them.” However, that’s not the best part as Mulroney also gave some juicier details about his character and their history with Ghostface. The actor specifically said, “I guess I shouldn't say that my daughter is one of the victims, but I don't have to describe how or in what way, so that's what draws me into the story is strong family ties.” While Mulroney’s character like most of the new suspects in the upcoming film is still nameless at this time, any new bloody tidbits about this mysterious sequel is sure to get long-time fans excited.

All we know officially about this film is that the story follows “the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter.”, but there’s a lot that could be theorized from Mulroney’s comments. For one, Mulroney's character might be out for revenge after Ghostface kills his daughter. Maybe that’s the opener of the film? Mulroney is careful not to say his daughter is dead, but what happens to her is definitely going to be his motivation in the film. The family aspect is key here as well. Scream has always been a franchise with family ties and themes. Whether it be Sydney’s mother who started it all or Sam and Billy Loomis, Ghostface has always been a family man or woman.

Mulroney being a father also brings up the question of who his daughter or daughters will be. Although he only mentions the one, are we going to see Tara's father(Sam’s stepfather) be introduced in this new film and could Mulroney be playing him? That’s just a wild theory at this point, but similar things have happened in the franchise before. Specifically in the criminally underrated MTV Scream TV Series. Mulroney being a cop should also not be overlooked, and it will be interesting to see what kind of officer he’ll be in this mysterious sequel. Will he take on the Dewey-type role in this new film, or could he be something a lot more sinister?

We are sure to get more clarity on that in the future as the film is in the middle of its production now. Along with Mulroney, Scream 6 stars Melissa Barrera, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Henry Czerny, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori. The film also sees the return of Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (Radio Silence) in the directors’ chairs. Scream 6 is currently slated for a March 31, 2023, theatrical release. While we anxiously wait for Ghostface’s return, you can read Mulroney’s full Screen Rant article. You can also stream Scream 2022 on Paramount+ now.