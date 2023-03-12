The numbers just keep on increasing for Paramount’s Scream VI. The sixth installment in the iconic slasher franchise was projected to open between $35 million and $40 million domestically, heading into its debut weekend. The projections were increased to $43 million after Friday, and have now ballooned to $44.5 million after Saturday's $15.4 million haul. We might see an even bigger increase when final figures for the weekend come in tomorrow.

But even as things stand, Scream VI is beating the previous franchise record by over $10 million. Scream 3 held the record for the biggest opening weekend in the series, when it grossed $34 million in its first three days back in the year 2000. Last year’s fifth Scream film managed $30 million in its opening weekend, on its way to a $137 million mid-pandemic global haul. Going by Scream VI's initial performance, and its promising B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, it’s likely that the film outperforms most of its predecessors, if not all, when the dust settles.

By comparison, the first Scream finished with $173 million worldwide in 1996, and Scream 2 did $172 million globally just a year later. Scream 3 grossed $161 million worldwide, and Scream 4 posted a franchise-low $97 million global haul in 2011. However, directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, collectively known as Radio Silence, injected new life into the franchise last year, with the well-received fifth film. They've also returned for Scream VI, which takes the action outside the fictional town of Woodsboro for the first time, and into New York City.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the 'Scream' Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

'Creed III' Continues to Impressive at the Box Office

Scream VI’s unexpectedly large opening comes just a week after Creed III over-performed with $58 million in its first weekend. The third film in the Rocky spinoff franchise has now crossed the $100 million mark domestically, after an estimated second weekend of $27 million. Global numbers for the film are still awaited, but Creed III is on track to eventually overtake both its predecessors — Creed ($173 million worldwide) and Creed II ($214 million worldwide).

This week’s second major new release, Sony’s science-fiction dinosaur film 65, is estimated to have grossed $12 million in its first weekend. Starring Adam Driver and directed by A Quiet Place writers Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, 65 is playing in over 3,400 domestic theaters, and cost a reported $45 million to produce. But poor reviews and a weak C+ CinemaScore don’t bode well for its future. Fellow newcomer Champions, a sports comedy directed by Bobby Farrelly and starring Woody Harrelson, took the sixth spot with just $5 million. Holdover titles Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and Cocaine Bear took the fourth and fifth spots, with an estimated $6.7 million and $6.2 million, respectively. While the Marvel superhero threequel has grossed an underwhelming $197 million so far, Cocaine Bear passed the $50 million mark this weekend.

Two sequels and a potential franchise-starter are expected to continue the momentum set by Creed III and Scream VI through the entire month of March. Shazam! Fury of the Gods is expected to top the next weekend, followed by John Wick: Chapter 4 and Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves in the following two weeks. You can watch our interview with Scream VI directors Radio Silence here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.