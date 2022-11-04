'Honor Among Thieves' takes over 'Scream 6's original date as the latest installment in the slasher franchise moves up.

Paramount Pictures has announced two major tweaks to its release schedule. The next film in the Scream franchise is moving up from March 31 to March 10, 2023, while the studio is pushing back the star-studded Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves from March 3 to March 31, 2023. Both highly-anticipated titles are set to open in theaters nationwide next year.

After being moved to Scream 6’s previous release date, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will now be competing with Variance Films’ musical drama Spinning Gold starring Michelle Monaghan and Jason Isaacs at the box office. The move also pits the film based on the popular fantasy tabletop role-playing game against Sony’s boxing pic Heart of a Lion with Forest Whitaker; Zach Braff’s drama A Good Person which stars Florence Pugh and Morgan Freeman; and A.V. Rockwell’s crime pic A Thousand and One for Focus.

The sixth installment in the Scream franchise from Spyglass Media and Paramount will pick up where they left off with the four survivors of the most recent Ghostface killings: Sam (Melissa Barrera, In the Heights), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown, Yellowjackets), Chad (Mason Gooding, Fall) and Tara (Jenna Ortega, Wednesday). Following the events of the fifth film, the survivors leave Woodsboro behind to start a fresh chapter. Scream 6 is also set to star Hayden Panettiere, Courteney Cox, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, and Tony Revolori.

Radio Silence’s Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, who led the fifth Scream film, are returning as directors for Scream 6 with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay. Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak are also producing. Kevin Williamson and Chad Villella are also exec producing alongside Spyglass’ Gary Barber as well as Peter Oillataguerre, Ron Lynch, Cathy Konrad, and Marianne Maddalena.

Based on the hit role-playing game from Hasbro’s Wizards of the Coast, Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves follows a charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers who embark on an epic quest to retrieve a lost relic. When they run afoul of the wrong people, things go dangerously awry for the group. So far, the cast will include big names such as Chris Pine (Star Trek), Michelle Rodriguez (Furious 7), Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton), Justice Smith (Paper Towns), Sophia Lillis (It), Chloe Coleman (Gunpowder Milkshake), Daisy Head (Wrong Turn), Hugh Grant (Love Actually) and Jason Wong (The Gentlemen).

Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley are directing Honor Among Thieves for Paramount and eOne, after having adapted the screenplay with Michael Gilio. The script is based on a story by Chris McKay and Gilio. Jeremy Latcham, Brian Goldner, and Nick Meyer are set to produce, with Denis L. Stewart, Goldstein, Daley, Pine, Zev Foreman, and Greg Mooradian serving as exec producers.

You can watch the trailers for Honor Among Thieves and SCREAM below.