Lock your doors, put your phone on silent, and invite only your most trusted friends over tomorrow night to catch Scream VI’s Paramount+ and digital release. After scaring up over $167 million at the global box office, the franchise’s sixth installment will be screaming its way onto the streaming platform for fans to watch from the comfort of their own homes. The announcement also included the major reveal that the film will be available for digital purchase on April 25 and in high-class 4K UHD form with a collector’s edition SteelBook on July 11. The latter date also marks the drop of the film’s 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and DVD release.

A must-have for every Scream collector, the digital purchase will include a slew of bonus material putting you into the bloody world of the decades-running franchise. Flipping the script on what we’ve come to know and love about the world of Scream, Scream VI took the action out of Woodsboro and dropped it on its head in New York City. The film featured several adrenaline-pumping scenes in the Big Apple including an unforgettable subway ride and a harrowing trip to the local bodega. The special features break down these two scenes along with others with those closest to the production giving audiences an all-access pass to the creative process behind the film.

Paying homage to the slasher movies that have come before, there’s also a walk down memory lane recounting unforgettable moments from the previous titles as well as commentary from directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Of course, what would a list of bonus features be without a gag reel? This one is packed to the brim with the cast smiling in the face of certain death.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Funko's 'Scream the Game' Pits Players Against Ghostface

What’s Scream VI About?

Continuing to carry the torch of the late Wes Craven, filmmakers Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett went harder than ever in the latest story. Following 2022’s Scream, the “core four” Tara (Jenna Ortega), Sam (Melissa Barerra), Mindy (Jasmin Savoy-Brown), and Chad (Mason Gooding) have left the horrors of Woodsboro behind to pursue a life of collegiate studies in New York City. There, they’ve made new friends and have seemingly escaped the terror that left them traumatized back home but when a new killer (or killers) pick up the Ghostface mask in an obsession as we’ve never seen before, no one is safe from the cold blade of the slasher’s knife.

You can check out the full list of bonus features and watch the Scream VI streaming teaser announcement below.

Bonus Features