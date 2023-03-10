Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for Scream VI

Fact: Scream VI is the sixth installment of arguably the most successful slasher franchise ever. Another fact: nowadays, it seems like every major franchise adds an end-credits scene to their latest releases, either to reward fans who stick until the end of the credits or to tease unresolved plot points that’ll be explored in possible sequels. Considering Scream is a meta-horror franchise that constantly jokes about overused film elements, it would be fair to assume every previous movie had an end-credits scene — or at least 2021’s SCREAM. Nevertheless, after five movies, no Scream installment has ever featured an end-credit scene. That all changes with Scream VI, which defies tradition while staying true to the franchise’s formula.

RELATED: ‘Scream VI’ Review: Ghostface Slices Through NYC in This Nostalgia-Filled Blast

Should You Stick Around for Scream VI Post-Credits Scene?

Image via Paramount

Let’s get this out of the way: while Scream VI has an end-credits scene, it’s not a game-changer nod to the future. Since Wes Craven brought 1996’s Scream to theaters, the franchise has somewhat worked as a mystery series. Each movie has a new killer, and we follow the protagonist while trying to put the pieces together and uncover Ghostface's identity before anyone else. It’s a fun game that invites the audience to become part of the movie, which is also why Scream movies are so great to watch by the side of friends with who you can argue about the many misdirections of each franchise chapter.

However, a mystery is just as good as the answers it provides, which is why every Scream movie ends with a big reveal where the villain’s monologue explains why and how they became Ghostface. There are no loose threads at the end of any Scream movie because the whole story is about catching a killer. And once that happens, nodding to the future would make no sense. So, while the Scream movies are obsessed with the past, they don’t care much about what comes after. To be honest, that’s a refreshing perspective, as each movie is developed to tell its own story instead of wasting precious time setting sequels. Even so, there’s not much left for filmmakers to use when it comes to end-credits scenes.

Image via Paramount Pictures

If Scream VI is not worried about doing the groundwork for a sequel, why does the movie has an end-credit scene? Well, to mess with fans’ expectations, of course! Scream VI spends a good chunk of its runtime untangling cinema tropes, as every franchise movie did before. The first movie was about how to build a horror movie, the second about how sequels rarely surpass the original, and in 2022 the franchise took a jab at “elevated horror” and legacy sequels. Scream VI is all about franchises and how they become more important than any character as time goes by. So, it is not exactly a surprise that the movie decides to go meta with an end-credits scene, one of the main elements used by franchises nowadays.

It’s up to each viewer to decide if they want to stick around until the end of the credits. If you do, don’t expect any big revelation. All Scream VI has in store is a funny and quirky nod to the end-credits scenes in itself. Which, to be fair, fits perfectly with the movie.

Scream VI is currently slashing fans' expectations in theaters.