Editor's note: The following article contains spoilers for Scream VI.Scream VI is finally in theaters, bringing a brand new Ghostface to New York City in the killer’s big city debut. The sequel also amps up the violence by delivering the biggest body count of any Scream movie, all while it gives Ghostface a raw fury unlike anything we’ve ever seen. Finally, Scream VI tries to redefine the franchise’s rules by bringing back multiple survivors from the previous installments and a new cast of suspects and potential victims. The sequel to the requel is overflowing with nostalgia, but it also keeps fans guessing for almost two hours until the villain is unmasked and their motivation revealed. There’s a lot to unpack in Scream VI’s ending, so let's slash the movie’s secrets, one piece at a time.

Setting a Trap in Ghostface’s Shrine

Set approximately one year after the event of 2022’s SCREAM, Scream VI follows the main survivors of the latest Woodsboro massacre as they try to build a new life in New York City. Each “Core Four” member is trying to cope with what they went through differently. Siblings Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown) remain passionate about cinema and enrolled in college to study film. Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) wants to pretend nothing happened, while Tara’s sister, Sam (Melissa Barrera), is still struggling with the fact she’s the daughter of the original Ghostface, Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich).

Since SCREAM, Sam is haunted by visions of Billy and fears becoming a killer like her father. As she confesses during a therapy session, Sam felt it was right to stab her ex-boyfriend, Richie Kirsch (Jack Quaid), the last man to don the Ghostface mask. Sam had to kill Richie to protect her sister and friends, but she’s still shocked by how easy it was to take another person’s life. To complicate matters, a series of online rumors turned Sam into a pariah since many people now think she was responsible for SCREAM’s Woodsboro massacre. According to these conspiracy theories, Sam killed everyone and pinned the blame on Richie, who’s actually innocent.

A few months after arriving in New York City, the Core Four is targeted by a new Ghostface. As the killer tells Sam through an ominous phone call, they are after the truth and want to expose how Sam is a murderer. It seems like the new Ghostface bought into the conspiracy theories that circle online and is determined to make Sam suffer. Unfortunately, anyone who gets between Ghostface and his primary target is slashed away with no remorse.

While investigating the new Ghostface attacks, the Core Four get the help of police detective Bailey (Dermot Mulroney), the father of the Carpenter sisters' new roommate, Quinn (Liana Liberato). Chad also got a new roommate, Ethan (Jack Champion), while Mindy is now dating a girl named Anika (Devyn Nekoda). Finally, Sam is also dating Danny (Josh Segarra), a man who lives across her hallway. The Core Four can also count on the backup of Scream 4’s Kirby (Hayden Panettiere), who became an FBI agent, and Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox).

Thanks to Gale’s investigative skills, the group discovers a sanctuary the new Ghostface is using as a lair, where the costumes and weapons of every previous killer are exposed as collector’s items. The shrine contains a lot of police evidence, and it’s clear the owners were wealthy or well-connected. The building apparently belonged to Jason (Tony Revolori) and Greg, two Ghostface copycats who died at the hands of the new killer. It seems like the place was overtaken by the new Ghostface, who’s been leaving the masks belonging to previous killers in each murder scene. The whole site is also secured with magnetic locks and security cameras, making it an impenetrable fortress.

After Quinn and Anika are murdered, and Gale is sent to the hospital in critical condition, the survivors decide to turn the tables and use Ghostface’s shrine as a cage to trap the killer and take him down. The group is split on the subway, leading to Mindy being stabbed and sent to the hospital while Ethan stays behind to care for her. Then, Sam also decides to ditch Danny since she doesn’t really know him. That means only Tara, Sam, and Chad get to the shrine, where Kirby awaits them. However, as soon as they get to the place, Detective Bailey gives Sam a distressing call, revealing Kirby has been dismissed from the FBI after a mental breakdown caused by the last Woodsboro murders. Kirby seems to be the new Ghostface, and the survivors have locked themselves inside the shrine with the killer.

Scream VI Is All About Legacy

From the moment she first arrives in Ghostface’s shrine, Sam starts to have visions of Billy. The ghost of her father pushes her to embrace her killing nature. After she gets a phone call from Detective Bailey, Sam is attacked and stabbed by a person wearing Ghostface’s costume, who she assumes is Kirby. Sam manages to escape and encounters Tara and Chad, who just shared their first kiss. The trio fights off Ghostface until a second killer shows up, overpowering Chad. There are always two killers, with the exception of Scream 3, so it makes sense for Kirby to have some backup.

Things heat up once Detective Bailey gets to the shrine. At the exact same moment, Kirby shows up, covered in blood, claiming to have been attacked by Ghostface. Consumed by his grief and convinced Kirby is lying, Detective Bailey shoots the FBI agent. That’s all a ruse, as Bailey is the mastermind behind the latest Ghostface attacks. And for the first time in the franchise, there are three killers around. Bailey, Ethan, and Quinn—who is alive after all. Bailey fathered three children, Ethan, Quinn, and Richie. And now, the whole family wants revenge on the people who murdered Richie. That's why they started the online rumors against Sam, planning to blame her for the New York Ghostface killing spree.

Bailey explains how the shrine was actually Richie, who managed to get his hands on police evidence thanks to his father being a detective. Bailey only changed the ownership register to lure everyone there while investigating the dead Ghostface copycats. Bailey also wants Sam to wear the Ghostface mask that belonged to Billy so that he can show the world she’s a murderer.

Sam starts to tease Bailey and his family, telling them how Richie was a coward who let his girlfriend, Amber (Mikey Madison), make all the killings. When Bailey seems distracted enough, Tara and Sam use bricks to attack the killers. Kirby also wakes up and joins the fight, shooting in Bailey’s direction. Unfortunately, Ethan stabs Kirby; fortunately, Sam pulls the knife from Kirby’s belly to use it to stab Ethan.

Tara and Sam try to run away from the killers, changing blows and stabs while looking for a way out of the Ghostface shrine. Tara faces Ethan and sticks a knife in the boy's eye. Sam also manages to put a bullet in Quinn’s forehead, leaving only Bailey alive. Fulfilling Bailey’s wish, Sam puts on the costume of Billy and calls the detective. She uses an app to emulate Ghostface’s voice and teases Bailey until she can surprise and stab him multiple times. At first, Sam doesn’t want to kill Bailey since she feels she has to prove she’s not a murderer like her father. However, after getting Tara’s support, Sam ends Bailey's life.

It wouldn’t be a Scream movie without a final jump scare, and Ethan rises from death just to be killed once again. Both Tara and Sam are murderers, but contrary to the Ghostfaces of the past, they only kill to protect their family, not to fulfill selfish desires. That’s also why Sam drops Billy’s mask on the floor at the movie ends, as she’s finally at peace with her legacy.

After everything is said and done, Danny brings the police to the shrine, proving he was really trying to help. Chad is also sent to the hospital, and while he’s in terrible shape, he’ll probably survive. Kirby, Mindy, and Gale are scarred for life after being attacked again by different Ghostfaces, but shockingly, all the legacy characters made it to the credits. So, while Scream VI is the bloodiest movie in the franchise, the biggest surprise is how many people remain alive. Especially since there were three killers this time around.

Scream VI is currently slashing fans' expectations in theaters.