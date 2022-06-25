With filming for the next installment of the Scream franchise now underway in Montreal, and anticipation for the film building, several fan posters for Scream 6 teases what fans are expecting from the new installment of the beloved slasher film series.

The fan-made poster was uploaded to Twitter by user @SLASHERDANCE, which brings a fresh take to the franchise with concept art for the sequel which is set to take place in New York. The poster depicts a large tower in a cloudy night sky. The windows of the building illuminate to reveal the iconic image of Ghostface, the identity that the killers in the films take on to slay the latest round of victims.

In the foreground, the poster reveals a dagger out of focus, indicating that Ghostface is on the prowl in the mean streets of NYC. The top left corner of the poster features the release date of the film in bold red text, which is set for next year. Though the poster is fan-made, it perfectly captures the theme of the slasher series that fans have come to love and conceptualizes the as-of-yet unexplored new location for the iconic slasher franchise.

Twitter user @creepyduckart has also been hard at work with some concept posters for the upcoming slasher sequel. The artist formerly worked with Paramount on a few retro posters for SCREAM, so it's possible we could see an official Scream 6 poster from Creepy Duck Design in the future. The first depicts Ghostface appearing as the Statue of Liberty, aiming a dagger directly toward the sky. In another poster by the user, Ghostface appears in the clouds over a bridge with text that reads, "You can't outrun the past." The last poster shows the skyline of New York City with one of the towers appearing as the dagger piercing through the sky. All of these fan-made posters do an excellent job of hyping up the eerie new setting for the next Scream sequel.

After an 11-year hiatus, Scream (2022) was released earlier this year to positive reviews from fans and critics with praise directed at the film's performances and meta edge that fans fell in love with from the beginning of the franchise. The film would also prove to be a financial success by making $140 million worldwide at the box office against a $24 million budget.

With the critical and financial success of the film, it came as no surprise when a sixth film was announced. The franchise's final girl, Neve Campbell will not be returning for the next film due to under-compensation. However, the film will see the return of Courteney Cox, Melissa Barrera, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Mason Gooding. Alongside the return of previous cast members, the film will also star Dermot Mulroney and Henry Czerny.

Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett are returning to direct the film while the script is written by James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick who also wrote the script for the previous film. While specific plot details remain unknown, the return of the cast and crew from the previous film can reassure fans that the franchise is in good hands.

The untitled sixth installment of the Scream franchise will be released in theaters on March 31, 2023. Check out the fan posters down below!