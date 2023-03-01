By now it’s no secret to anyone that Ghostface is preparing to come in (shot)guns a’blazin’ in the upcoming Scream VI. To further drive the point home that whoever is behind the mask and under the tattered black robe is unlike any killer the franchise has seen before, the marketing team has brought us an engaging featurette in which we hear from leading actors Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barerra, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Courteney Cox, and Mason Gooding as well as returning directors Tyler Gillet and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and executive producer Chad Villella.

While most of the clips playing throughout the teaser contain footage that we’ve seen before, the commentary by those closest to the production is what gives us exciting new information surrounding the upcoming installment. Scream VI will move the killer and his intended victims out of the legendary town of Woodsboro and into New York City where Gale Weathers (Cox) returned following the events of the last film and where Tara (Ortega), Sam (Barerra), Mindy (Brown), and Chad (Gooding) have recently moved. Having appeared in each and every installment in the franchise, Cox says that shaking things up and taking them to the Big Apple “adds so much horror” because the killer is now able to stalk his victims in a sea of people.

From all the teasers and trailers pouring out to give audiences a look at what’s to come, it’s been made abundantly clear that this Ghostface is on more of a blood-fueled revenge kick than any we’ve seen before. As Barerra said, this slasher will be “the most ruthless” of them all and simply “killing people for killing's sake.” Adding onto this idea, Brown teases that this installment will “top what came before.”

Along with the first looks that we’ve seen of Scream VI, Gillet and Bettinelli-Olpin have been very open when it comes to their next addition to the legendary franchise. The duo picked up the torch that was previously carried by the late Wes Craven with last year’s Scream, bringing the story to a new lineup of characters over ten years since the last movie hit theaters. They’ve previously referred to Scream VI as being "on rocket fuel" and, in the featurette, Gillet says that this time the killer has a “relentlessness that is unique and specific,” putting him on a non-stop mission to wipe out his targets.

As has been the case in the previous films, Scream VI will bring a slew of new faces on board with the rest of the cast made up of Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Samara Weaving, Jack Champion, Tony Revolori, Devyn Nekoda, Liana Liberato, and Josh Segarra. While this will be the first Scream to not feature final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell), audiences will catch up with Scream 4 survivor Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere).

Prepare for a Ghostface as you’ve never seen before when Scream VI slices and dices its way into theaters on March 10, 2023. Check out the featurette below.