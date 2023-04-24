It wasn’t all blood and terror for the cast of Scream VI, as new franchise final girl Jenna Ortega shared some behind-the-scenes clips that show off the fun the cast had while filming the box office crushing latest installment. From smooches with Ghostface to missed phone calls and Liana Liberto’s hidden talents, Ortega’s gag reel has it all.

With Scream VI boasting one of the largest ensembles the films have ever seen, there’s a silly moment for everyone from secondary characters like Samara Weaving’s film professor Laura Crane to Tony Revolori’s film student Jason Carvey. Of course, there’s plenty from the “core four” aka Ortega, Mason Gooding, Melissa Barrera, and Jasmin Savoy-Brown as well as newbie crew members like Jack Champion, Devyn Nekoda, Josh Segarra, and Liberto. While many of us were on the edge of our seats and holding our breath during the nail-biting bodega scene, it’s apparent that if the film was real, Barerra and Ortega wouldn’t have made it out alive - unless Ghostface’s gun jammed.

Taking things to the next level with his extreme character energy, Dermot Mulroney fires off an impassioned speech about the state of the entertainment biz while everyone shakes off some stress during a dance break. The laughs aren’t just for the next generation either as Courteney Cox breaks on her fan-favorite Gale Weathers and Hayden Panettiere fumbles her firearm. Perhaps the best part about this insider's look into the making of Scream VI is the fact that it’s a whopping 10 minutes long, taking the fandom along on the joy of the film’s creation.

Image Via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: 'Scream 3': What If Jennifer Jolie Survived? Parker Posey Says "I Hope She'd Be Like Gwyneth"

What’s Scream VI About?

After surviving the latest slasher killings in 2022’s Scream, the story’s new main characters, Sam (Barrera), Tara (Ortega), Chad (Gooding), and Mindy (Savoy-Brown) pick up their suitcases and move to New York City. Thinking they’ll be able to blend into America’s melting pot, the core four’s hopes couldn’t be farther from reality as Ghostface is back and out for more bloodshed than ever. Tying in with the return of Scream 4’s Kirby Reed (Panettiere) and Gale Weathers (Cox), the film is a non-stop thrill ride courtesy of directors Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin.

You can check out Ortega’s blooper reel below and bring the magic of the theater to your own home when Scream VI arrives on Paramount+ and digital tomorrow, followed by a 4K UHD, DVD, and Blu-ray release this summer. To further add to your Scream collection, keep an eye out for Funko’s latest creation: Scream the Game, set to arrive on shelves later this year.