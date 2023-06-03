2023 has already been another incredible year for horror. In just the first five months, we’ve seen the return of a few classic horror franchises. This includes Scream VI which saw Ghostface and the survivors of Woodsboro take Manhattan. Like many other films in the series, the sixth installment was beloved by both critics and moviegoers alike. Despite the film releasing almost three months ago, Ghostface has had a constant haunting social media presence to help build anticipation for the upcoming physical media release of VI. Now, Ghostface has joined bloody forces with Calm to read horror fans a killer sleep story.

There Are Rules to a Good Night’s Rest

The peaceful story titled “Rules for a Good Night’s Rest” has Roger L. Jackson’s Ghostface reminding his fans of the importance of a good night's sleep. Especially in a noisy city like New York. With a ton of sleep and threatening puns, along with a few references to the larger Scream franchise, Ghostface goes through the simple rules to good sleep. There’s the obvious things like turning off your light, creating a welcoming environment for rest, and locking your doors. Safety is key, but there’s a lot of talk about darkness, shadows, and the scary outside world that humorously meant to elevate your paranoid driven anxiety. It’s almost as if a serial killer is telling you a bedtime story while trapping you in a room with no windows.

Although no horror fan needed a reminder, this morbidly fun ad is a reminder of how incredible Jackson is as Ghostface. The way he can switch on dime between gleeful sarcasm, ironic comedy, and insanely scary rip your throat out type horror is next to none. He also, even as Ghostface, just has a calm speaking voice that’s perfect for a bedtime story on the Calm app. Most horror fans already use the Scream movies to help them sleep and horror in general is a great way to deal with your pent-up anxiety, so this clever ad is a great extension of that endlessly joyful lifestyle. The part of the story where Ghostface goes on a tangent about soft pillows will especially have you on the ground laughing while this famous killer precedes to stab you through the heart.

When’s Scream VI Releasing on Blu-Ray?

Scream VI is coming to 4K UHD and Blu-ray on July 11, 2023. The film continued Sam and Tara Carpenter's story after they moved to New York City due to the events of Scream (2022). However, Sam can’t outrun her father’s dark past forever. A new Ghostface emerges to take on the mantle and continue Billy Loomis’ legacy. Scream VI is also currently streaming on Paramount+. However, before you watch it again or for the first time, you better rest up. Ghostface can help you get the sleep you've been dying for by watching his full Calm sleep story down below.