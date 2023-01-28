Horror fans are anxiously counting down the days until Ghostface returns in Scream VI. The first insane trailer for the slasher released earlier this month and has only been making that wait even harder. The sixth installment will see Ghostface taking on New York City as they once again haunt Sam, Tara, Gale, and the surviving members of this iconic horror franchise. With any major horror release, genre fans can always expect chilling merchandise to follow. Now, the good folks at Cavity Colors have announced that they will be doing a New York themed Ghostface collection inspired by Scream VI.

The new collection will be dropping on February 28 which is just in time for Scream VI to hit theaters in March. While there were no specific reveals yet, the collection will include t-shirts, zip-up hoodies, and more. Cavity Colors also teased one of the designs that has the weathered version of Ghostface seen throughout Scream VI’s marketing campaign tearing through a sunny New York City postcard.

Cavity Colors has been one of the premiere horror apparel companies for the last number of years. They’ve made amazing shirts for iconic franchises like Halloween, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Child’s Play, Candyman and Alien along with other more modern horror hits like PG: Psycho Gorman and Krampus. They also did Ghostface justice in the past with a ton of great designs that played into the meta nostalgia of this endlessly entertaining scary movie franchise. However, like Ghostface said in the latest trailer, there hasn’t been a Scream quite like this upcoming installment. The New York setting alone is enough to separate this slasher sequel from the rest and that’s going to play heavily into Cavity Colors’ upcoming collection. Hopefully the cool new shrine of Ghostface will make an appearance as well.

Scream VI looks to be the scariest, darkest, and most gory film in this blood-soaked stab happy franchise to date. The updated weathered Ghostface mask also has helped crank the fear factor up a couple horrifying notches. That’s why it's going to be exciting to see what Cavity Colors and their artists come up with in terms of these New York centric designs.

Cavity Colors new Scream VI Ghostface collection will be releasing on Tuesday, February 28 and will be ready to ship, so you can wear your favorite design when Scream VI scares its way to theaters on March 10, 2023. Until then, you can see Cavity Colors previous Ghostface designs, along with all their brilliant horror collections, on their website.