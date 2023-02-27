It’s hard to believe that we’re less than two weeks away from the release of Scream VI or, as the fan base officially dubbed the sequel, “Ghostface Takes Manhattan”. The marketing for this New York City centric bloodbath has been having a lot of fun with its new killer location. Out of Woodsboro for the first time Since Scream 3, Ghostface has been doing a lot of sightseeing. They’ve been to the Statue of Liberty, Time Square, Central Park, and many other iconic NYC locations. However, Ghostface can’t have all the fun in the Big Apple. Thanks to the scary folks at Cavity Colors, you can live out your own New York Ghostface fantasies with their latest collection inspired by Scream VI.

A Fashionable Ghostface

The collection, which was announced last month, will feature a variety of clothing options to satisfy all your Ghostface needs. The main design, which comes in both a t-shirt and zip up hoodie forms, has the famous slasher villain crashing through a NYC postcard. It has a very vibrant comic book inspired look to it and postcards are synonymous with the city that never sleeps as you can find one on almost every street corner. If you buy the zip up hoodie version, that design will be featured on the back while the front has Ghostface taking a stab out of a bitten apple. This is in obvious reference to one of the city’s many nicknames. The next t-shirt design has Ghostface about to kill an unknown woman in a dark alley. What’s unique about this image is that it features a second Ghostface who looks more like the grim reaper than your typical Scream killer. That’s fitting given that the Ghostface costume in the original classic was named “Father Death”. It’s mostly just a cool design, but it also could allude to one of the killers’ identity in the new movie. Whatever the case maybe, this shirt comes in two colors, black and blue.

The last of the shirt options features a simple yet satisfying image of Ghostface holding a blood-soaked knife. The blood fittingly spells out “Scary Movies Forever” and this design has one of the best looks yet at Ghostface’s new weathered mask. All the items in this haunting collection feature the updated mask, but this design puts it front and center. This scary movie look will come in both a t-shirt and baseball shirt form with the latter having blood-red sleeves. The final item in this collection is a reprint featuring a similarly bloody Ghostface on sweatpants. That’s perfect for anyone running away from a would be killer.

When does ‘Scream VI’ Release?

Scream VI releases in theaters everywhere on March 10, 2023. The film will see the return of sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) continuing the storyline started with Scream 2022 along with Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere). Cavity Colors’ collection goes up for sale on Tuesday, February 28 at 5 PM ET and will ship immediately just in time for the slasher sequel’s release. While we wait for Ghostface to run wild in New York and this new collection, you can view Cavity Colors’ past amazing horror collections on their website.