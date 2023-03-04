If your lifelong dream is to get a call from Ghostface, great news. A website released in conjunction with the movie Scream VI allows you to hear words of terror from the infamous horror franchise icon.

The website, HelloGhostface.com, takes people to a page with an image of Ghostface and the text, "I'm dying to call you." You press a button on the website to begin and are greeted by Ghostface asking if you like scary movies. After that, you enter your first name and phone number and await the all-too-familiar voice on the other end of your cell phone. It takes a few minutes to receive the call, but once you do, a prerecorded Ghostface taunts you and gives you a jumpscare or asks you to guess where they are hiding before abruptly hanging up. The number, (917) 540-7996, is a New York number, which is appropriate since the movie takes place in New York City.

One of the most iconic parts of the Scream franchise, along with the screaming face mask, is "that" voice, created by Ghostface speaking into a voice changer. The voice asks characters in the franchise what their favorite scary movies are before taunting them and telling them that they will be the next to die, in very horrific ways, under Ghostface's knife. Scream VI has had some killer promos so far, from 3D posters to images based on classic childhood games like Guess Who? and this website is another promotional piece that is truly memorable. Would you want to receive a call from Ghostface? Well, now is your chance.

Image via Paramount

RELATED: 'Scream VI' Featurette Teases Ghostface's Big Apple Advantage

Scream VI departs from the fictional town of Woodsboro, California, and treks east, taking place in New York City. The four survivors of Ghostface's most recent string of murders want to put the past behind them; however, they find their Ghostface past follows them to New York. Scream VI stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Courteney Cox, Hayden Panettiere, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Liana Liberato, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Dermot Mulroney, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving. It is directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.

Scream VI will hack and slash its way into theaters on March 10. If you are a 3D fan, this film will be the first in the franchise to be released in 3D. Watch the trailer for Scream VI below.