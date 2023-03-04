Scream VI is somehow just a week away from its theatrical release. The New York centric slasher sequel has had a killer global marketing push featuring an experience in Santa Monica, Ghostface sightings happening all across the United States, and even the famous slasher villain getting his own blood-soaked style happy meal. However, Ghostface is a fan of fine art and can’t resist a good scare at the museum. In Paramount’s latest marketing push for Scream VI, Ghostface is seen pranking the guests of the Grévin Museum in Paris, France.

In a video posted by Paramount Pictures France’s instagram account, a new exhibit at the Grévin Museum has a statue of Ghostface that guests can take pictures next to. However, never trust a Ghostface as the statue isn’t a statue at all. The patrons at the museum quickly learn that the hard way as the famous slasher killer scares everyone to death one by one. The hilarious lesson of the day here is, if you see a Ghostface, immediately turn the other direction and run as fast as you can. This is another ingenious marketing stunt by Paramount that will make any fan of Scream gleefully die of laughter. Also even though Scream and Ghostface are seen as an American brand, it’s great to see Paramount make this slasher’s return an international must-see event. While Scream VI is being pegged to be the best opening in the franchise’s history stateside, it's going to be very interesting to see how the film does internationally.

What’s the Plot of 'Scream VI'?

Scream VI will see the return of Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) as they make their way from the horrors of Woodsboro to the Big Apple of NYC. Tara’s trying to go to college and live a normal life with her fellow survivors and friends Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). While all this is going on Sam’s still coping with her own inner demons stemming from Billy Loomis being her biological father. Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) will also be returning to help stop this new Ghostface, but you can’t keep the past down for long. This new Ghostface is deadlier than ever and is about to turn the NYC streets blood-red.

When Does 'Scream VI' Release?

Scream VI releases internationally on March 8 before premiering in North America on March 10, 2023. While horror fans anxiously wait for Ghostface’s terrifying return you can view the killer’s hilarious night at the Grévin Museum down below. Tickets for Scream VI are on sale now.