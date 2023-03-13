[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Scream VI.]The Ghostface identity guessing game isn’t only for moviegoers. It’s a mystery the cast of the Scream films gets to experience, too.

Oftentimes, final script pages are withheld until it's absolutely necessary to distribute to select cast members. In fact, while filming her big Scream VI battle with Ghostface, Courteney Cox didn’t even know the identity of the killer.

So what exactly is the process for casting a Ghostface killer and for revealing that information to a Scream cast? Scream VI producer Chad Villella and directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett (aka Radio Silence) gave us a little insight into how all that went down during a 30-minute spoiler interview in celebration of the March 10th release of the film.

While making Scream 2022, the filmmakers went above and beyond to ensure they kept much of the cast in the dark about Ghostface’s identity. They distributed multiple versions of the screenplay and most of the actors didn’t know if the version they were given included the reveal that’d be in the final film. Did they go to those same lengths to preserve the mystery while making Scream VI? Here’s what Gillett had to say about that:

“There was less secrecy on this one. Honestly, Tony [Revolori] didn't know until he saw the movie, which was great. Tony was living on a very tiny little island for the longest time. We also have a video of him before he walked into his first screening of it. We were like, ‘Who's your Ghostface prediction?’ Wildly off!”

In a sense, Revolori’s Jason is a Ghostface killer, but he isn’t the Ghostface killer of Scream VI. So what about the actors who are revealed to be the masterminds behind the events of the film in the third act set piece? Radio Silence began by explaining how they approached casting the killers of Scream VI, specifically when it came to rising stars Liana Liberato and Jack Champion. Gillett began:

“When we're casting those roles specifically, they read sides for their character and then everyone that we cast read a monologue, a Ghostface monologue. And part of it is to throw the cast off the scent because you can't cast the killer specifically because if you're auditioning multiple people then multiple people know the ending of the movie and it becomes a whole tangled mess.”

Not did only Liberato, Champion, Josh Segarra, Devyn Nekoda, and other franchise newcomers read that monologue, but Bettinelli-Olpin also noted, so did “everybody else who gave great auditions but wasn't in the movie.” Gillett continued by revealing, “They all read Amber's monologue from Scream 5 in addition to their scenes.” He also mentioned, “Josh Segarra’s Ghostface was so fucking awesome.”

Gillett went on to emphasize how such an approach to casting a Ghostface killer can highlight an actor’s range no matter what role they’re playing in the film.

“I think one of the things you learn if you love these movies [is] that those monologues, there are so many weird little performance opportunities inside of them, and you get a really quick sense of someone's range when you give them one of those. And if they know the movies, like Liana [and] Jack, they’re such fans of the Scream movies, they knew exactly what to do with those pieces of work.”

Bettinelli-Olpin specifically highlighted how above and beyond Liberato went with her audition:

“I also remember Liana specifically, she cut loose on the audition. It’s weird because it's not a version that you see in the movie necessarily, but kind of what you're saying, you see the range, and also just the freedom to be like, ‘Oh, I can go fucking crazy. I can do this.’ And you go, ‘Oh, that's an actor who is giving it their all.’”

When Dermot Mulroney was offered the role of Detective Bailey, he was told right off the bat that his character would be a killer in the movie. However, that wasn’t the case for Champion and Liberato. Villella explained how things progressed for them after going through this monologue-reading audition process:

“One of the best parts of all of that was they didn't get the third act of the script at all, so they’re in their costume fittings and they tried on their costumes, and then we came in and [were] like, ‘There’s one more thing you have to try on,’ and then we brought out the Ghostface robe and a mask so they could try it on for the first time. That's how they found out.”

