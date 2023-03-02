Horror fans are just a week away from the release of Scream VI. The highly anticipated slasher sequel will see Ghostface taking their murderous skills to New York City in the most brutal bloodbath the franchise has ever seen. However, the famous slasher villain has to make it to the Big Apple first and there have been Ghostface sightings across the United States ahead of the sixth’s installments debut.

“What’s Your Favorite Scary Movie?”

The sightings have been pretty simple yet just eerie enough to keep your phone unplugged. Ghostface has been seen staring directly into cameras of predominant live feeds including Sonoma California where the first Scream was filmed. Ghostface even braved the elements of a blizzard in Arizona to make their horrific presence known as spotted by Bloody Disgusting. These sightings have spooked some local residents enough to call the police, and we don’t blame them. On top of that, the sightings have been frightening enough for major outlets like the San Francisco Chronicle and New York Post to cover the matter.

Ghostface has been effectively scaring audiences for over 25 years. Even if you're not a horror fan, you know what that costume represents. Ghostface’s iconic white mask is like the horror equivalent of the bat signal. The thought of them simply sends chills down your spine. While it hasn't been confirmed if this is an ingenious piece of marketing on Paramount’s part—this is the same studio that brought the demon from Smile to MLB games after all—or not remains to be seen, but it looks like Ghostface is slowly making their way to NYC. No matter where they end up next, it’s going to be a scream.

What’s the Plot of Scream VI?

Scream VI will once again follow Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) after the dreadful events of Scream 2022. They’re still dealing with the traumatic revelations of the last film as they’ve made their way to NYC. Tara is trying to live a normal life in college with her fellow Woodsboro survivors/friends Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). However, Ghostface soon returns to make all their lives a living hell once more. The film promises to be the most shocking and gruesome installment in the franchise with the days of Ghostface being a sort of bumbling idiot being over. They're out for blood. With Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) not being Ghostface’s motive for their killing spree for the first time in the franchise, it truly feels like anything is possible this time around. That being said, like always, expect a lot of death, bloodshed, and jaw-dropping twists.

When Does Scream VI Stab Its Way Into Theaters?

Scream VI releases in theaters on March 10, 2023. While we wait to see where Ghostface ends up before then, remember to keep your phones unplugged, your doors and windows locked, and trust no one. Ghostface can be anyone.