March has been a tremendous month for sequels, barring Shazam! Fury of the Gods, of course. Avatar: The Way of Water surpassed Titanic’s record at the domestic box office, while Scream VI and Creed III delivered franchise-best opening weekend hauls back-to-back. Next weekend, John Wick: Chapter 4 is also projected to deliver a series-topping debut. But this week, the sixth Scream movie passed an important financial milestone. The film shot past the $100 million mark at the global box office, and is now just days away from overtaking the fifth Scream’s $81 million domestic and $137 million global hauls.

With $76 million at the domestic box office, and a further $40 million from overseas territories, Scream VI has grossed $116 million globally after just 10 days of release. The film exceeded expectations in its opening weekend when it delivered a franchise-best $44 million domestic debut, and picked up $67 million worldwide.

Scream VI has already overtaken Scream 4’s $97 million worldwide haul, and will now set its sights on the four remaining entries in the long-running horror franchise. The first Scream, which was released in 1996, retains the top spot with $173 million worldwide, while Scream 2, which was released just a year later, follows closely behind with $172 million. Scream 3 finished its global run with $161 million, and previously held the franchise record for the best domestic opening weekend ($34 million in 2000).

Image via Paramount

Directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, also known collectively as Radio Silence, Scream VI comes just a year after the fifth Scream film successfully rebooted the franchise with its clever commentary on sequels and the growing popularity of elevated horror. Scream VI is only the second film in the series to not be directed by Wes Craven — Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett also directed Scream 5 — and is the first film in the franchise to be set outside the fictional town of Woodsboro. This time around, the survivors of the last film find themselves in New York City, where they’re inevitably haunted by the Ghostface killer.

Scream VI is among the best-reviewed films of the franchise

Scream VI received a strong B+ CinemaScore from opening day audiences, and is the third-best rated film of the franchise on the review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes. The film currently sits at a “fresh” 77% score, behind the first Scream (80%) and Scream 2 (82%). The series is known for its inventive meta commentary on the film business and horror movies, as well as its wicked humor and imaginative kill sequences. Collider’s own Ross Bonaime wrote in his review, “Scream VI finds a way to both honor and revel in the past, while creating a path forward for a new generation.”

The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Jenna Ortega, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving with Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox. You can watch our interview with the filmmakers here, and stay tuned to Collider for more updates.