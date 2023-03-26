As Scream VI soars past Scream (2022)’s global numbers, it inches closer to the top spot for the franchise. Sequels are making a comeback in a big way. With John Wick: Chapter 4 making a huge splash at the global box office for the franchise this opening weekend, and Creed III still hitting franchise-best numbers it’s safe to say franchises are enjoying their moment in the spotlight. This weekend marked the third week since Scream VI hit theaters and has officially overtaken the total for the fifth Scream movie which grossed $137 million globally.

Scream VI keeps reaching impressive numbers as it hit yet another global box office goal surpassing $139 million just three weekends after its release. Scream VI hit $89 million at domestic box offices while grossing $49 million from overseas theaters. The film which far exceeded opening weekend gross expectations by delivering a franchise-best of $44 million domestically and $67 million globally is showing no signs of slowing down.

Though Scream VI inches closer to the top three spot for the franchise's box office records, it still lags slightly behind Scream 3 which earned $161 million during its run. There's also still a bit of headway for Scream VI to make up in order to catch up with Scream 2 which earned $172 million worldwide and the movie may even find itself competing with the original Scream which grossed $173 million in global box offices.

Image via Paramount

Why Scream VI Numbers Continue to Soar

Scream VI is the second film in the series to not have famed creator Wes Craven direct the feature but quickly surpassed Scream 4’s $97 million global haul expressing that audiences clearly like what they are seeing. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet, better known together as Radio Silence directed the fifth Scream that rebooted the franchise in an exciting way. Scream VI’s global numbers have shown that fans have taken notice of their unique take on the beloved franchise filled with outlandish kill scenes and dark comedy, as well as the meta-commentary of the horror movie genre that the Scream franchise is all about.

The sequel is the first of the series to take place out of the fictional yet haunted town of Woodsboro and takes place in New York City as the survivors of the last film try to escape the Ghostface killer once more. The film stars Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Champion, Courteney Cox, Jenna Ortega, Henry Czerny, Mason Gooding, Roger L. Jackson, Liana Liberto, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revlorio, Josh Segarra, Samara Weaving, and Hayden Panettiere. Stick around Collider for the latest updates and news on the franchise.

