Paramount and Spyglass announced today that SCREAM is getting a sequel from the same creative team, ensuring Ghostface will keep slashing for a long time. The latest SCREAM was the franchise's first installment not directed by the late Wes Craven. Instead, Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett helm the film, dedicating SCREAM to the memory of Craven and honoring the late horror legend by proudly saying that anything they got right in the sequel is thanks to him.

The movie was a huge box office success, crossing $100 million at the box office last week — a fantastic haul for a horror movie, especially when the pandemics are still keeping people at their homes. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, two parts of the collective known as Radio Silence, will be back to helm the upcoming sequel, with James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick once again co-writing the screenplay. The sequel will be produced by Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak. The third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, will be executive producing alongside creator Kevin Williamson and Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.

Representatives for Paramount Pictures and Spyglass Entertainments said they are “tremendously grateful to the fans around the world who enthusiastically received our film. Commenting on the sequel greenlight, Radio Silence also added that “working with such a wonderful and talented family of creators – and in the lineage Wes and Kevin so expertly built – has been the thrill of a lifetime and we’re so excited to bring the next chapter in the Scream saga to life.”

Writers Vanderbilt and Busick also commented on the news, saying:

“Is this real life? Getting to collaborate once again with our friends on the next installment of the Scream story is more than we could have hoped for. We are overwhelmed that we get to continue to play in the sandbox that Kevin and Wes created. It is, as Ghostface would say, an honor.”

The latest SCREAM brought back many recurring characters of the franchise, including Neve Campbell as final girl Sidney Prescott, Courteney Cox as Gale Weathers, David Arquette as lawman Dewey Riley, Marley Shelton as Sheriff Judy Hicks. SCREAM also bridged the decade gap since the release of Scream 4 by introducing a new set of characters. Newcomers to the franchise include Dylan Minnette, Sonia Ben Ammar, Mikey Madison, Mason Gooding, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Jack Quaid, Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, and Marley Shelton.

SCREAM is currently playing in theaters. Filming on the sequel is expected to start this summer.

