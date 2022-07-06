Scream will continue to build on the reboot film's success next year with Scream 6 and part of the hype surrounding it lies with the return of the fan-favorite Kirby Reed. As one of the few characters whose status was left ambiguous, it opened the door for the filmmakers to do more with her in a later entry, and now fans are about to get their wish. Hayden Panettiere, who played Kirby in Scream 4, also got her wish to be back in the franchise. Speaking to Good Morning America in a larger interview, she described the joy of getting back to work on the Scream franchise, how she managed to get Kirby into the next film, and what to expect from the legacy survivor.

Apparently, Panettiere wanted to be back in Scream nearly as much as the fans did as she described a call with the filmmakers about a potential reunion. "I called them up myself and was like, ‘So, you guys don’t happen to want to bring Kirby back, do you?’ she told GMA. "I wanted to be in it that badly." Scream 6 will be her first appearance on-screen since Nashville in 2018, and it'll be a special one for her, bringing her back to the energetic best friend that was part of the heart and soul of Scream 4.

Panettiere was also asked during the interview about how long Kirby will last in the film. Given what happened to David Arquette's beloved Dewey Riley in the last film, it's a fair question to assure fans will get plenty of screen time from the energetic Kirby. While she couldn't directly confirm that Kirby won't be the first one to bite the dust, she heavily indicated that she'll be around for a good while in the film. She left GMA with one assurance: "I don’t think anyone’s going to be disappointed."

RELATED: Terrifying 'Scream 6' Fan-Made Posters Tease Ghostface's New Hunting Grounds

Scream 6 will give an older, hardened Kirby some new survivors to pal around with outside Woodsboro. According to the official description, the film will bring back its predecessor's living characters played by Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, and Jenna Ortega. The film is shaping up to be a union of multiple generations of Scream royalty with Courteney Cox also reprising her role as Gale Weathers once more. Although it won't be taking place in the town where it all began, so many survivors of Ghostface in one place can't be good for anyone involved.

Alongside its returning cast members, Scream 6 boasts the same creative team that made its predecessor. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett returned to direct the film with James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick co-writing the screenplay. Kevin Williamson, who penned the original Scream, is also back as an executive producer. Together, the team looks to continue to honor the legacy left behind by horror genius Wes Craven.

Scream 4 is slated for March 31, 2023. Check out the full video of Panettiere's interview below.