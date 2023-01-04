A new image from Scream VI shared by USA Today features Ghostface lurking menacingly in the night. The sequel will take the fan-favorite villain out of Woodsboro and into New York as a new person (or people) take up the serial killer’s mantle.

Last year, SCREAM shattered our expectations by delivering a sequel that’s not only worthy of original filmmaker Wes Craven but can also stand on its own two feet. The franchise's fifth movie followed a new group of teenagers with a deep connection to previous victims and killers involved in Woodsboro. It’s no wonder SCREAM was a huge box office success, with a sequel confirmed while the movie was still in theaters. Scream VI will follow the latest Ghostface survivors as they move to New York and try to start a new life for themselves. Unfortunately, a new killer donning Ghostface masks will hunt them down one by one. Among the returning characters are sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega).

In SCREAM, we find out Sam is the illegitimate daughter of Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), one of the original Ghostface killers, which makes her a target for the new generation of villains. Also returning for Scream VI are Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown as Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, respectively, twin siblings who survived Ghostface in SCREAM and nephew/niece of legacy character Randy Meeks (Jamie Kennedy).

While the franchise's focus should remain on the new generation of survivors, Scream VI has its fair share of legacy characters. For starters, the sequel brings back Hayden Panettiere as Kirby Reed, a Scream 4 survivor, and Courtney Cox as Gale Weathers, an investigative reporter who shows up in every franchise installment. Unfortunately, eternal final girl Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell) is not part of Scream VI. New cast members for Scream 6 include Samara Weaving, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Devyn Nekoda.

When Is Scream VI Coming to Theaters?

The latest SCREAM installment was helmed by Ready or Not directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett, two parts of the collective known as Radio Silence, are back to direct the upcoming sequel, with James Vanderbilt & Guy Busick once again co-writing the screenplay. The sequel is produced by Project X Entertainment’s Vanderbilt, Paul Neinstein, and William Sherak. The third member of Radio Silence, Chad Villella, is executive producing alongside creator Kevin Williamson and Spyglass’ Gary Barber and Peter Oillataguerre.

Scream VI is set to release on March 10, 2023.