It’s another great day to be a horror fan. Ghostface kicked off 2022 with a bloody bang thanks to their return in Scream and now the famous slasher villain ended the terrifying year with the first teaser for Scream VI. The highly anticipated horror sequel slashes its way to theaters in March. However, along with the new trailer and teaser poster, the film also released a new Ghostface-centric image that will send a fun chill down your spine.

The image revealed by Entertainment Weekly is all about our favorite masked killer. Ghostface is in his usual threatening pose showing off his knife, but the main focus of this particular shot is the iconic mask itself. This isn’t your usual white freshly store bought Ghostface mask. This mask has seen better days with a very eerie weathered designed possibly hinting that this may not be this murderer’s first killing spree. When co-director Tyler Gillett talked about the updated costume he said, “It will all make sense in the context that you see it in the movie. That was another one of the really interesting risks and creative approaches in this movie. It’s meta in a different way, and the mask very much factors into that.” Gillett’s horror partner in crime, co-director Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, added, “It was not an arbitrary choice.”

While the Ghostface mask has stayed pretty consistent in the “Screamverse” over the years, Ghostface has had many popular variations in real life since the original film premiered in 1996. There are classics like “Bleeding” and “Pumpkin” Ghostface along with new great additions like “Pride” and “Chrome” Ghostface. The latter of which spawned from Scream 2022. However, the one this new mask shares the closest resemblance to is “Zombie” Ghostface. It’s not an exact one-to-one recreation, but it's pretty close. That might be the meta aspect Gillett’s referring to. If that’s indeed the case, could this mean that someone from Scream’s past is coming back from the dead to don the mask again or for the first time? This is sure to get Scream fans’ tinfoil hats blazing as this rabid horror community has theorized that Matthew Lillard’s Stu Macher has been alive for years despite his TV “death” in the first film.

Image via Entertainment Weekly

No matter who the killer is, Scream VI promises to be the most brutal and bloodiest entry in the entire franchise. There’s still so much mystery surrounding this sequel with the new Easter egg heavy teaser only adding to the plot’s allure. However, what we do know is this film takes the franchise to New York City for a Halloween slasher nightmare. The surviving cast, minus series “Final Girl” Neve Campbell, are all returning for this latest Ghostface hunt as well. This includes Melissa Barrera, Jasmin Savoy Brown, Mason Gooding, Jenna Ortega, Hayden Panettiere and Courteney Cox along with new additions Jack Champion, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Dermot Mulroney, Devyn Nekoda, Tony Revolori, Josh Segarra, and Samara Weaving.

Scream VI releases in theaters March 10, 2023. While we anxiously wait, you can view the latest Ghostface image alongside the new teaser trailer down below.