Somehow it's finally Scream week horror fans! After months of a killer marketing campaign which saw Ghostface not only explore the various iconic New York City locations, but took the famous slasher killer around the world, Scream VI hits theaters this Friday. The highly anticipated slasher sequel is leaving Woodsboro behind for some NYC carnage. Now, in a new batch of images, old and new faces are in the killer's blood-soaked path.

“Everybody’s A Suspect!”

The main focus of these images are of Melissa Barrera’s Sam returning from Scream 2022. Depending on who you ask, she’s the franchise's new final girl. In this latest look we see Sam fearing for her life behind a locked gate, the same gate that leads to Ghostface’s shrine, and her being comforted by her neighbor Danny played by Josh Segarra (Arrow). Like most of the new characters in this sixth installment, there’s a lot of mystery surrounding Danny. However, from this particular image it looks like him and Sam are more than just friends. Boyfriends don’t have the best track record in the Scream franchise because you can never trust the love interest, but given Richie in the last film, hopefully Sam’s a better judge of character this time around. The last few images with Sam involve her and her sister Tara, played once again by Jenna Ortega, during the dreadful convenience store scene seen in the trailers. One image in particular has the siblings running for their lives through the streets of NYC. Judging by their clothes, this is either right before or after that deadly encounter.

However, Sam and Tara aren't the only returning characters as twins Chad and Mindy Meeks-Martin, played by Mason Gooding and Jasmin Savoy Brown, join them in NYC as they are going to the same college as Tara. The survivors of Woodsboro have to stick together, but not all of them are making it out alive in this sequel. In the new images we see Chad looking all moody, lost in a train of thought, while his sister Mindy is confiding in fan-favorite character Kirby whose once again played by Hayden Panettiere. These two particular characters are avid horror movie lovers, so it’s going to be great to see them bounce off each other in this film. However, it's not all fun and games for Kirby as she’s actively hunting Ghostface down in this film.

In another new image we see her working with Detective Bailey, play by Dermot Mulroney (Insidious: Chapter 3), to solve the latest string of Ghostface murders. The last new character we see in this string of images is of Jason played by Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: Homecoming). Again not much is known about his character, but he does appear to be getting a call from Ghostface and goes to the same college as Tara, Chad, and Mindy. Although he shares a name with another famous slasher killer, his introduction into the Scream universe might be cut tragically short.

The final new images are of Ghostface themselves. We see a classic shot of the killer trying to make their way through a block door and Ghostface about to strike in the aisle of an abandoned movie theater. Most likely the same theater where their Ghostface shrine is hauntingly located. However, the most interesting shot involves a row of Ghostface masks being projected onto a ripped screen. The six masks most definitely represent each film in this horror franchise.

When Does Scream VI Release?

Scream VI is slashing its way to theaters on March 10, 2023. The film will see Sam and Tara’s past come back to haunt them in NYC as a new more brutal Ghostface takes centerstage. While horror fans anxiously wait for Friday to come, you can view the new Scream worthy images down below.

