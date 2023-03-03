Horror fans, we’re finally in the home stretch! Scream VI is just one week away from its highly anticipated release. The New York City-set slasher has had a lot of fun marketing Ghostface in their new blood-soaked hunting grounds. He’s been in Central Park, Time Square, the Subway and the Statue of Liberty, but their harmless fun and games are almost over. Now in a killer batch of new images, Ghostface is preparing for war.

The five images, exclusively shared by Hellosidney.com, set the dire tone of the sequel chillingly. There’s Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) in the middle of her Ghostface investigation, Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) on the Subway watching her back, Sam (Melissa Barrera) holding one of Ghostface’s knives and looking at one of the many haunting robes that make up the killer's shrine, and the famous slasher villain in an abandoned theater being lit up by a sole projector. These are all standard Scream images that fans of the franchise are used to seeing. Ghostface stalks their prey while our heroes try to put the pieces together before they’re the next victim on the Woodsboro obituary page.

However, the final image paints a completely different story, as Sam’s trying to hold Tara (Jenna Ortega) back from something horrific off-screen. Tara’s in clear emotional pain, holding back tears. What she’s staring at is anyone's guess, but one thing's for sure, this sequel will be putting fans through the ringer. While Ghostface has killed many fan-favorite characters over the course of five films, we really never stopped and processed it in real time before. Fans have just witnessed wildly creative death scenes and moved on to the next kill. Scream VI looks to be tackling grief and trauma head on making each passing death more meaningful in the process. This is the most ruthless Ghostface to date, which means the Carpenter sisters are in for a great deal of pain.

Image via Paramount Pictures

RELATED: Ghostface Sightings Are Happening Across the Country Ahead of ‘Scream VI’s Theatrical Debut

What’s Scream VI About?

Scream VI will see Sam and Tara in New York City after the traumatic events of Scream. Tara is trying to live a normal life at college with Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy, but Ghostface returns to make NYC their worst nightmare come true. The film will also see the return of Kirby and Gale (Courteney Cox) as they try to help solve the new identity (or identities) of this bloodthirsty Ghostface. This leads them all to a Ghostface shrine before the horrific powder keg erupts under their feet. Even though we’re only one week away, there’s still a lot of juicy mystery surrounding the film’s plot and new characters. That being said, expect a lot of death, gore, and bloody New York scenery.

Scream VI releases in theaters March 10, 2023. While we wait to see what continued horrors are in for Sam and Tara, you can view the new eerie images down below: