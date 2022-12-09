In a recent interview for Jack Champion’s upcoming role in James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Collider’s Perri Nemiroff was quick to sneak in a mention of Scream 6, which Champion has joined as a new character listed only as Evan. Considering the young actor is making his horror-franchise debut next year alongside Ghostface, it only seemed fitting to ask him how about making that step into such an established and beloved movie-verse.

With Cameron’s 13-years-in-the-making sequel hitting theaters this month, Collider was able to sit down with a few cast members, one of those being Champion, who plays Spider in Avatar 2. Though the Na’vi are certainly a hot topic lately, we were curious about how Champion was feeling entering a franchise that predates Pandora by about the same amount of time it took for the sequel to release. We’re talking about 1996’s meta-movie slasher, Scream, starring Neve Campbell. As it turns out, he’s pretty thrilled, and while he’s joining a solid cast and crew, when we asked which of the existing Scream’s was his favorite, Champion wasted no time, saying, “The first one. Easy.”

When director Wes Craven released Scream to the world in the mid-nineties, it was a game-changer in the way it had its audience examining the genre. Similar to the hockey masks and coveralls of the ‘70s and ‘80s, Ghostface donned a simple, cheap Halloween costume and caused mayhem on a group of teens. Unlike their predecessors, Ghostface broke the rules and kept viewers guessing, and continued to do so with each sequel. Besides being a pillar of the spooky-scary flicks, Champion is psyched to join because he’s a fan himself, saying:

“Oh, well, I'm a massive Scream fan, too. So, jumping into Scream was, I mean, I think what made me excited was just that Scream was my favorite horror slasher genre there is.”

Image via 20th Century Studios

In 2022, Radio Silence’s directing duo Matt Bettinelli-Opin and Tyler Gillett (Ready or Not) took over the franchise following Craven’s final 2011 entry, Scream 4, which essentially handed the series off to a new generation, but maintained focus on Campbell’s Sidney Prescott and company. In Scream 5, Bettinelli-Opin and Gillet’s movie expertly shifted Ghostface to a new group, passing the nightmare on to Melissa Barrera’s Sam Carpenter and her sister Tara (Jenna Ortega), keeping close ties to legacy characters.

Champion is joining a cast of fresh faces, in addition to Scream 5’s survivors Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding, that includes Samara Weaving, Dermot Mulroney, Henry Czerny, Liana Liberato, Tony Revolori, and more. If you’re wondering where you may have seen Champion, he’s had a cameo in Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame and dipped his toes in horror with The Night Sitter, but his breakout will definitely be in Avatar: The Way of Water and the projected three follow-up sequels.

Whether Champion’s character, Evan, will live to see the seventh entry is anyone’s guess, but we’re eager to find out when Scream 6 hits theaters March 10, 2023. For more, check out our interview with the cast of Scream 5 below: