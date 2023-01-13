2023’s already proving to be another huge year for the horror genre. While M3GAN's currently carving up the box office, Ghostface is returning in March in the highly anticipated Scream VI. Fans are less than two months away from the return of the iconic meta slasher franchise. The marketing for the sequel started gleefully stabbing horror fans’ hearts last month. Now the series’ original writer Kevin Williamson has praised the New York-centric installment.

While on the press tour for Williamson’s new COVID slasher Sick, the writer talked to Syfy about his excitement for Scream VI. "It doesn’t feel like Part 6, it feels like you're watching this big, huge, fresh reinvention," Williamson said. He also described seeing Ghostface’s latest killing spree saying, "I’ve watched the movie with a big smile on my face. I think it's everything and more. And going to New York was awesome. The movie feels new, it feels fresh, it feels like a new movie."

Williamson returns once again to the franchise he helped create as an executive producer. Williamson famously wrote Scream, Scream 2, and Scream 4 along with other 90s/2000s horror films like I Know What You Did Last Summer, Cursed, and The Facility. Radio Silence, Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, took over as directors for the late Wes Craven with last year’s critically acclaimed Scream reboot. That film served as a love letter to the franchise, modern legacy sequels, and Craven’s own brilliant horror legacy. William had nothing but praise for the directing team saying, “Radio Silence is amazing, they’re the perfect people to take the torch." The writer would finish by doubling down his Scream VI excitement saying, “I love Scream VI. It’s really good. It’s great. There’s no way around it. I’m very happy with how it turned out … I really do have all that enthusiasm for it. I’m really excited."

Image via Paramount Pictures

There’s so much pent-up excitement for Scream VI and, like always, Scream fans are already theorizing what Ghostface’s blood-soaked plan is this time around. The awesome yet vague Subway teaser trailer didn’t tell us much, but what we do know is this film is continuing the story of new fan favorite sisters Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara Carpenter (Jenna Ortega) who have left Woodsboro behind for the streets of New York City. The film will also see the return of Kirby Reed (Hayden Panettiere) who was last seen in Scream 4 along with other returning survivors Gale Weathers (Courteney Cox) and twins Chad (Mason Gooding) and Mindy Meeks-Martin (Jasmin Savoy Brown). In addition, This will be the first film without series’ “Final Girl” Sidney Prescott (Neve Campbell). That’s what’s been confirmed for now, but judging by some of the latest marketing and posters, Sam’s serial killer father still haunts her. Everything seems to all connect back to Sam.

Scream VI’s taking Manhattan and theaters on March 10, 2023. While there was bound to be endless excitement for the sequel regardless of Williamson’s comments, his own excitement only adds more fuel to Ghostface’s killer fire. While fans anxiously wait for Scream’s return, you can read Williamson’s full interview on Syfy’s website and view the teaser trailer for the NYC slasher down below.