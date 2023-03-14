After a year of teasing since the release of the well-received fifth entry in the Scream franchise, Scream VI has finally been released. Moving things to New York in an attempt to freshen things up for the almost thirty-year-old slasher series, Scream VI is sure to please die-hard fans and newcomers alike. Picking up where the last film ended, this entry follows the survivors as they move to the city for college before being tormented by a new Ghostface.

Whenever a new Scream is released, everyone wants to know two things: who the killer is and who gets killed. Well, the new entry delivers on both fronts as it gifts audiences with a fresh new Ghostface while also providing the most brutal deaths seen in the series so far. For the purpose of this list, off-screen deaths have not been included.

Major spoilers for Scream VI follow, with every death and the identity of the killer revealed

8 Quinn Bailey

Sam (Melissa Barrera) and Tara's (Jenna Ortega) sex-positive roommate, Quinn (Liana Liberato) is often seen coming and going from her room with a new partner. The mediator between the two sisters, Quinn aids Sam in her quest to protect Tara while also pushing for the younger sister to be free to live her own life.

Seemingly killed by Ghostface after he breaks into their apartment building, Quinn is revealed to be alive as she unmasks herself as one of the killers during the finale. After a scuffle with the Carpenter sisters, she is simply shot in the head by Sam, though a brick to the face earlier knocks out some of her teeth and leaves her with a creepy, bloody smile.

7 Laura Crane

Stuck in a fancy restaurant as she waits for her online date to arrive, film professor Laura (Samara Weaving) reveals herself to be bright, funny, and all-around charming thanks to a brief but memorable performance from Weaving. As she chats to her date over the phone, trying to guide him to their meeting place, she is lured into an empty alley across the street to try and spot him.

Everyone knows you never want a Scream movie to open with you as the series is famous for its opening kills, and this is proven true again in Scream VI. Laura's date reveals themselves as Ghostface and kills the likable character via a series of stabs to the stomach and chest. While the kill itself is nothing new for the franchise, what makes the opening scene so great is that the killer takes their mask off and reveals their identity, something that never usually happens until the end of a Scream movie.

6 Jason Carvey

The one responsible for Laura's murder, Jason (Tony Revolori), one of her students who felt slighted after receiving a C- for an essay, swiftly packs away his Ghostface equipment and flees the scene. As he walks back to his apartment he receives a call from his roommate and partner in crime Greg. The pair discuss how it felt to finally kill someone and reveal their plan to kill the Carpenter sisters and finish previous killer Richie Kirsch's (Jack Quaid) movie.

Reaching his apartment, Jason begins to suspect that the caller is not really Greg. Forced to play a game with this new person, Jason discovers Greg's body in their fridge before another Ghostface pops up behind him and stabs him repeatedly in the stomach, revealing a hint of intestines. Bleeding out on the floor, Jason asks his murderer "what about the movie" before Ghostface swings down one final time while saying "who gives a f*** about movies." A line that is destined to become highly quoted among horror fans as it leads into the franchise's iconic title drop.

5 Dr. Christopher Stone

Sam's therapist, Dr. Stone (Henry Czerny) has been seeing the troubled survivor for months. Commenting that she has never truly opened up to him, she reveals the events of the previous film, that she is the daughter of famous serial killer Billy Loomis (Skeet Ulrich), and that she enjoyed how it felt to end Richie's life. Clearly disturbed by this revelation, Stone quickly ends their arrangement.

Dr. Stone's fate is sealed after Sam uses him as an alibi for Jason's murder, and Ghostface pays the doctor a house call. When the masked figure appears at his front door, Stone approaches and is grabbed through the glass, before a knife is plunged into his face through his nose. It is a quick but grizzly death that shows this Ghostface is not afraid to aim their knife higher than past villains.

4 The Bodega Massacre

Called to the police station for questioning after her ID was found next to Jason's body, Sam is joined by Tara as she walks there. Receiving a call from Ghostface, Sam's attempts to lure the killer out are successful as they suddenly appear and chase the two women down the street and into a bodega.

Pleading with the staff and customers for help, Ghostface soon enters and stabs an aggressive patron in the stomach and another in the neck. The man behind the counter grabs a shotgun and shoots at the killer, but he misses and is soon disarmed and shot dead by Ghostface with their own weapon. This moment was heavily shown in the trailer and the final scene proves to be one of the tensest in the movie as the sisters hide from a Ghostface that is wielding heavy firepower for the first time.

3 Ethan Landry

Chad's (Mason Gooding) roommate and new friend, Ethan (Jack Champion) is a dork who finds himself in way over his head once the killings begin. Singled out by Chad's movie-loving sister Mindy (Jasmin Savoy Brown) as her prime suspect, Ethan often finds himself comically trying to prove his innocence.

In the end, Mindy's assumption proves to be correct as Ethan is revealed to be Quinn's brother and one of the Ghostfaces. As he attempts to kill the Carpenter sisters during the finale, he is savagely stabbed over and over again by Sam. This is followed by another attack from Tara, who shoves a knife into his mouth and twists it. Unable to stay dead, Ethan charges the Carpenters one last time, before Scream 4survivor Kirby (Hayden Panettiere) throws a TV at his head, finally ending Ethan for good.

2 Detective Wayne Bailey

Quinn's father and the detective assigned to the latest Ghostface case, Bailey (Dermot Mulroney) becomes a strong ally for the group as they try to unmask the killer. After Quinn's apparent death, Bailey is consumed with rage and vows to put the culprit in the ground, masking his real identity as the mastermind of the entire killing spree.

Revealing himself as the father of Richie, Bailey is joined by his still-living children Quinn and Ethan as they explain their plot to kill and frame Sam for her murder of Richie. This plan falls apart as Sam taps into her killer heritage and decimates the Ghostface family, ending with her stabbing Bailey close to 36 times before finishing him with a knife in the eye. A brutal but deserving end for the franchise's latest big bad.

1 Anika Kayoko

Mindy's girlfriend, Anika (Devyn Nekoda) has swiftly immersed herself into the main friendship group. Shown to be kind and caring, Anika intervenes when a drunk Tara is almost lured away by a guy with bad intentions while she also puts her own life on the line to save her partner's. Her good qualities result in Anika being Scream VI's most heartbreaking yet best death.

After Ghostface breaks into the apartment the group is holed up in, they plunge their knife into Anika's stomach and begin slicing upwards. Saved from being disemboweled, the wounded Anika flees with Sam and Mindy into the bedroom, where neighbor Danny (Josh Segarra) has placed a ladder for them to climb to safety into his apartment. After forcing Mindy to go before her, Anika is the last to cross and is forced to hold on for dear life as Ghostface violently shakes the ladder. Unable to maintain her grip, Anika slips off and plummets to the alley below, where her head savagely collides with a dumpster and caves in her skull.

